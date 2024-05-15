Submit Release
WHIT MONDAY CLOSURE NOTICE FOR HONIARA, TULAGI, AUKI AND NORO

Solomon Water would like to inform our valued customers that our Cashier and Customer Care Centres in Honiara, Auki, Tulagi and Noro will be closed for the Whit Monday public holiday on Monday 20 May 2024.

 

DATES CASHIER LOCATION BUSINESS HOURS
 Monday 20 May BJS Commonwealth Street, Panatina Plaza, Tulagi, Auki and Noro CLOSED

 

CashWater customers are advised to register with Aelan Digital Services, BRED Solomon Connect, BSP Mobile Banking, Iumi Cash, Ezi Pei and M-SELEN to access our 24/7 cash water top-up service.

CashWater customers are also advised to have a minimum of 5 days top up credit on your cash water meter at all times to avoid any inconvenience.

We resume normal business hours, 8:30am to 4pm, on Tuesday 21 May and onwards.

For all water faults and emergencies during the public holidays, please call 44700 to speak to Customer Care or email the team at service@solomonwater.com.sb

