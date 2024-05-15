RSIPF Media successfully completes a day training on basic video production

The Media Unit of the Royal Solomon Islands Police Force (RSIPF) have successfully completed a one day basic skills training on video production.

The training focuses on filming and creating video content for RSIPF Facebook page. The training happened on 10 May 2024 at the Rove Police Headquarters.

The training was facilitated by the Australia Defence Force (ADF) in support of the Australia Federal Police (AFP) and Fiji Police Media Unit.

Officer In-Charge (OIC) RSIPF Media Unit, Sergeant (Sgt) Desmond Rave said on behalf of the RSIPF Commissioner, I would like to thank the AFP National Media Team, Fiji Police Media and ADF for providing the training opportunity.

OIC Rave said making this training possible for my team to gain the needed knowledge and techniques in the specified topics is a bonus for us in the field of media.

Sgt Rave said the knowledge gained will definitely boost the capacity of RSIPF Media Unit in delivering our service to our people through different mediums, especially on video.

Mr. Rave thanked the ADF, AFP and Fiji Police Media for their continuous support in training and collaboration throughout the 2024 Joint Elections period and look forward to such training in the future.

//End//

ADF explains the different settings and what best suits the lighting

ADF officer assists with camera setting

Interview session during the training

Officers editing video captured during the training