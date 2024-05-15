Man die after left leg cut off, police arrest and investigate

A 30-years-old male person died at National Referral Hospital (NRH) after his left leg was cut off at Koivo village in East Guadalcanal recently.

It was alleged that three suspects attacked the deceased with his elder brother with a bush knife after a church program.

Provincial Police Commander (PPC) Guadalcanal Province Chief Superintendent Rodney Kuma said the deceased and his brother sustained multiple wounds during the attack.

Chief Superintendent Kuma said the elder brother of the deceased is still under critical condition at NRH. An autopsy conducted and will form part of police investigation.

PPC Kuma said Tetere have arrested three suspects in relation to the alleged murder incident and currently they are on remand at the Correctional Service of Solomon Islands facility.

Mr. Kuma said the suspects will appear before the Honiara Central Magistrates’ Court on a later date for their mention.

“My sincere condolences to the immediate family members of the deceased for the loss of their loved one,” says PPC Kuma.

Police are appealing to anyone at the scene to share any information that will assist police investigators. Tetere police can be contacted on phone 34508 or call police free toll line 999.

RSIPF Press