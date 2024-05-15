Pink Lipsticks and Green Thumbs: Mary Kay Inc. Celebrates 60 Years of Sustainable Beauty With Special Tree Planting Event in Lewisville
“Through partnerships with organizations like the Arbor Day Foundation, Mary Kay is making positive environmental impact in ecosystems where we operate around the world,” said Ryan Rogers, CEO of Mary Kay, Inc., and grandson of Mary Kay Ash. “But change starts in your own backyard. We enjoyed ‘sprucing’ up the community by planting trees that will benefit local families for generations to come.”
Mary Kay volunteers planted 60 native trees along the trails and waterways in Railroad Park, symbolizing the company’s 60th anniversary of enriching the lives of women and their families worldwide and protecting the planet. The park is four miles from Mary Kay’s state-of-the-art Richard R. Rogers (R3) Manufacturing/R&D Center. Trees planted at this location directly impact Lewisville communities by providing much-needed shade in community spaces, enhancing the beautification of recreational areas, and providing important ecosystem benefits in the Trinity River watershed.
"We are thrilled to see Mary Kay contribute to the tree canopy of Lewisville,” said TJ Gilmore, Mayor of Lewisville. “This initiative is not only a breath of fresh air for our city but a testament to the flourishing partnership between our community and a corporation that continuously gives back. Together, we’re making Lewisville a better place to live and work."
Mary Kay’s partnership with the Arbor Day Foundation stretches back more than 16 years—and in that time, the company has helped plant 1.4 million trees around the world. Arbor Day Foundation is the world’s largest membership nonprofit dedicated to planting trees.
“The Arbor Day Foundation is dedicated to helping our local planting partners unlock the transformative power of trees in their community,” said Dan Lambe, Chief Executive of the Arbor Day Foundation. “Trees clean our air, cool our cities, and improve the lives of the people around them. We’re happy to partner again with Mary Kay and Keep Lewisville Beautiful to maximize the impact of the urban canopy and inspire more people to engage with nature in a meaningful way.”
Keep Lewisville Beautiful is a local environmental nonprofit that partners with organizations to plant trees and provide residents opportunities to care for Lewisville’s tree canopy on public lands.
“Tree planting is an investment in our community’s future,” said Amy Wells, Executive Director of Keep Lewisville Beautiful. “These trees will help create shade for families visiting Railroad Park, provide habitat to local wildlife, and will provide a multitude of ecological benefits for our local environment. Keep Lewisville Beautiful is excited to partner with Mary Kay and the Arbor Day Foundation to increase Lewisville’s tree canopy and make a visible difference in our community with Mary Kay volunteers. Their donation to our community and KLB will go a long way towards keeping Lewisville beautiful.”
Following the planting, the Lewisville Parks Department is committed to long-term maintenance and upkeep of the trees with supplemental watering, pruning, and care.
Did you know:
• R3 Manufacturing/R&D Center in Lewisville is named in honor of Mary Kay Inc.’s cofounder and Mary Kay Ash’s son, Richard R. Rogers.
• Built on 26 acres of land, R3 features state-of-the-art R&D laboratories and cutting-edge manufacturing technology.
• 57% of products manufactured at R3 are exported to Mary Kay’s international markets.
• R3 production capacity is up to 1.1 million products per day. The facility boasts 20 product-packaging lines and 21 processing vessels and mixing tanks.
• R3 is LEED Building Design and Construction Silver-Certified facility.
