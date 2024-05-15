Williston Barrack / DUI
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24A1003347
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Omar Bulle
STATION: Williston Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-878-7111
DATE/TIME: May 14, 2024, at 1954 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Spear Street, Charlotte, VT
VIOLATION: DUI
ACCUSED: Jennifer Lisle
AGE: 54
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Charlotte, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On May 14, 2024, at approximately 1954 hours, Troopers assigned to the Williston Barracks responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash on Spear Street in the Town of Charlotte. The operator of the vehicle was identified as Jennifer Lisle (54) of Charlotte. While speaking with Lisle, Troopers detected several signs of impairment and after a roadside investigation, Lisle was arrested for suspicion of DUI.
Lisle was transported to the Williston Barracks for processing, at the conclusion of which she was released with a criminal citation to appear before Chittenden County Superior Court on June 4, 2024, at 0830 hours to answer to the charge of DUI #1.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: June 4, 2024, at 0830 hours
COURT: Chittenden
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Omar Bulle
Vermont State Police - Williston
3294 St. George Road
Williston, VT 05495
(802) 878-7111