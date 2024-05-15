Williston Barrack / DUI

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24A1003347

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Omar Bulle

STATION: Williston Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

DATE/TIME: May 14, 2024, at 1954 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Spear Street, Charlotte, VT

VIOLATION: DUI

ACCUSED: Jennifer Lisle

AGE: 54

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Charlotte, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On May 14, 2024, at approximately 1954 hours, Troopers assigned to the Williston Barracks responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash on Spear Street in the Town of Charlotte. The operator of the vehicle was identified as Jennifer Lisle (54) of Charlotte. While speaking with Lisle, Troopers detected several signs of impairment and after a roadside investigation, Lisle was arrested for suspicion of DUI.

Lisle was transported to the Williston Barracks for processing, at the conclusion of which she was released with a criminal citation to appear before Chittenden County Superior Court on June 4, 2024, at 0830 hours to answer to the charge of DUI #1.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: June 4, 2024, at 0830 hours

COURT: Chittenden

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Omar Bulle

Vermont State Police - Williston

3294 St. George Road

Williston, VT 05495

(802) 878-7111