My DCMA: Peter Kloc, lead quality assurance specialist

GARDEN CITY, N.Y. –

My DCMA showcases the Defense Contract Management Agency’s experienced and diverse workforce and highlights what being a part of the national defense team means to them. Today, Peter Kloc shares his story.

My name is Peter Kloc, and I’m a lead quality assurance specialist at DCMA Northeast in Garden City, New York.

My current job duties include mentorship, leading our team, and acting as liaison between supervisors and functional specialists. My role includes guiding and mentoring quality assurance professionals and overseeing their work. I also manage quality inspections of government contractors to ensure compliance with agency standards and regulations.

I have been with DCMA for over two years. I have worked with complex workloads, various prime contractors and supported an acquisition category, known as ACAT, 1C program.

I thoroughly enjoy working at DCMA for the challenging and diverse work environment. Every day in my DCMA career presents an opportunity to learn something new by collaborating with a program management office, service members and various other end users. Engaging with the customer and understanding their needs in real time to execute surveillance gives me the understanding that my work is meaningful and appreciated.

DCMA is important to America’s warfighters as we provide value to all of our service members. Being the boots on ground, eyes and ears for our warfighters, DCMA gets the job done in actively surveilling government contractors.

I came into the industry through my interest in manufacturing; bringing seven years of experience in the quality assurance field, gained from my time in the private sector. As the quality manager from my previous employment, I was responsible for upholding strict industry standards and ensuring top-notch production quality. This experience honed my skills in managing quality control processes and leading my team while maintaining an unwavering commitment to excellence. I have had an extreme interest in understanding the processes involved in manufacturing various items and products. Growing up, I would consistently watch the tv show, “How It’s Made,” and stare endlessly at the television, following the assembly lines and seeing heavy machinery chip away at the next step along the product line.

My future career goals would be to continue sharpening the saw, learning the latest and greatest from the evolving industry. DCMA gives me the opportunity and flexibility to pursue various avenues of training, without having to go through my own personal funds.

I enjoy spending time outdoors and enjoying nature. This includes fishing, kayaking, bike riding and photography. Whether I am outdoors photographing the moon and a new sunset or kayaking with a GoPro on the South Shore of Long Island, New York, one can find me outside enjoying nature.

As a Long Island native, the best part of my location are the beaches. South Shore beaches allow for great fishing, fairly comfortable waves for surfing, a smooth ride for off-roading and various beach access points for campers.