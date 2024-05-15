Submit Release
IHH Spearheads Cancer Care Leadership in Asia With Official Launch of Region’s First Private Proton Therapy Centre

  • Mount Elizabeth Novena Hospital (MNH) Singapore is the first private hospital in the region to offer proton therapy; kicked off treatment for first patient on 10 May 2023.
  • Centre has already treated more than 100 patients from 16 countries, ranging in ages from 18 months to 85 years.

SINGAPORE, May 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  IHH Healthcare, a world-leading integrated healthcare provider, has reinforced its position as Asia’s leading cancer care provider with the official opening of the Mount Elizabeth Proton Therapy Centre in Singapore.

Located in Mount Elizabeth Novena Hospital, the centre makes IHH the first private healthcare provider in the region and in Singapore to offer proton therapy, providing patients unprecedented access to this advanced and highly specialised cancer treatment.

Since it began operations in May last year, the centre has treated more than 100 patients from 16 countries, from Singapore and Southeast Asia to as far as the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom. Patients have ranged in ages from 18 months to 85 years.

Dr Prem Kumar Nair, Group Chief Executive Officer, IHH Healthcare, said, “Adding proton therapy to IHH’s comprehensive suite of cancer treatment in Singapore solidifies our standing as a Centre Of Excellence for oncology in Asia. Demand has already surpassed our expectations, and we are ramping up further to provide this cutting-edge treatment option to more patients across the region, as part of our purpose to touch lives and transform care.”

"Cancer patients are not alone in their fight against cancer. IHH Healthcare Singapore’s investment in proton therapy demonstrates our unwavering resolve to provide our patients with the best care,” said Dr Peter Chow, Chief Executive Officer, IHH Healthcare Singapore. “Up to half of all oncology patients require some form of radiation treatment but the side effects of treatment can be as debilitating as the cancer itself. Patients that are suited to undergo proton therapy will benefit from less side effects and damage to surrounding tissues due to the targeted nature of the proton beam.”

Proton therapy possesses unique properties that enable it to kill cancerous cells without causing as much damage to neighbouring tissue and organs. This means patients can better preserve function and enjoy higher long-term quality of life, which is especially critical and life-changing for younger patients.

The centre enhances MNH’s broad spectrum of oncology treatment modalities, including surgery, chemotherapy, and conventional radiotherapy, and is particularly beneficial for complex anatomical sites, sensitive tissues, and paediatric cases.

For more information, please visit: https://www.mountelizabeth.com.sg/mount-elizabeth-proton-therapy-centre/overview

For media queries, please contact:

Constance Lim Hoe I Yune
Corporate Communications Weber Shandwick
IHH Healthcare Singapore t. +65 9324 2061
t. +65 8121 8186 e. ihoe@webershandwick.com
e. constance.lim@ihhhealthcare.com  

 


A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/cf97e827-5c36-4eb9-b9f9-2b009f7741bf

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9ab2682b-5709-45f4-851d-631f2711d5ff


Mount Elizabeth Novena Proton Therapy Centre Opening

From left to right:1. Sherrie Lim, Chief Executive Officer, Mount Elizabeth Novena Hospital2. Dr Peter Chow, Chief Executive Officer, IHH Healthcare Singapore3. Tan Sri Mohammed Azlan bin Hashim, Chairman, IHH Healthcare4. Dr Prem Kumar Nair, Group Chief Executive Officer, IHH Healthcare5. Tomo Nagahiro, Board member, IHH Healthcare6. Yong Yih Ming, Chief Operating Officer, IHH Healthcare Singapore
Mount Elizabeth Novena Proton Therapy Centre

Mount Elizabeth Novena Hospital is the first private hospital in Singapore to offer proton therapy, treating over 100 patients over the last year between the ages of a year and a half and over 80.

