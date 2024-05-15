Semiconductor Lead Frame Market is estimated to reach US$4.462 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 4.99%
The semiconductor lead frame market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.99% from US$3.174 billion in 2022 to US$4.462 billion by 2029.”NOIDA, UTTAR PARDESH, INDIA, May 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the semiconductor lead frame market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.99% between 2022 and 2029 to reach US$4.462 billion by 2029.
A lead frame in semiconductor technology either serves as a conducting path or the means of electrical connection between a semiconductor's tiny electrical terminals and the wide circuitry found on circuit boards and electronic devices. The frame designs are ultra-precise and contribute towards the thermal support and dissipation of heat within the silicon chips of the integrated circuits. The frame pins or leads, besides providing physical support, serve as conductors for electrical currents to the microprocessor units and enable the communication of data signals.
The level of correctness of the lead frame structure and alignment have a direct relationship with the quality of the chip and its usefulness in serving as the interface to other systems. A semiconductor lead frame is a superior material that provides both the mechanical and electrical support to ICs and semiconductor packaging. The lead frames are involved with various tasks in different spheres such as plating of the contacts, Integrated circuits, Jet plating, and wire bonding.
The growing adoption of advanced packaging technologies is the primary driving force behind the semiconductor lead frame market growth. Chips are growing in complexity, and so are the types of packages that are needed which have evolved over the period of time. Wire bonding and flip-chip techniques heavily rely on lead frames to fulfill a vital role, allowing the chip to interact with the outside world. The lead frame which is the foundation, is the most crucial one as it has the role of guaranteeing flawless electric connections and the proper heat dissipation of the powerful devices that have very small sizes.
For instance, The Fintech Matrix with a semi-automatic chip bonder is the solution for the industry-wide problems in chip placement. This device adds efficiency and precision to soldering by performing some operations such as precise positioning and bonding force control. The Fintech Matrix (flip-chip bonder) is a connecting link between leading-edge and fast-paced packaging technology. The chip alignment and bonding pressure that are automated allows the engineers to simplify complex processes.
The lead frame is the assembly process for semiconductor devices of thin metal strips, which link contact points of small electrical terminals on semiconductor surfaces to major circuitry of electronic devices and printed circuit boards.
Numerous product launches and collaborations are taking place in the market thereby, increasing the semiconductor lead frame market growth.
• For instance, in December 2022: Canon upgraded its lithography system with the latest 3D Packaging Chip technology. This process has an exposure field of 100mm x 100mm and can build complex 3D chip structures quickly at high volume.
The semiconductor lead frame market, based on technology is segmented into two categories namely chemical etching and stamping. Stamping is expected to account for the major share of the semiconductor lead frame market. Stamping is preferred due to its features like elevated speed, cost-effective option for large production, and its traditional design makes it the best option.
The semiconductor lead frame market, based on application is segmented into three categories namely integrated circuit (IC), discrete devices, and others. Integrated circuit (IC) serves as a complex component in various electronic devices and depends on the packaging solution Offered by lead frames.
Based on geography, the semiconductor lead frame market is expanding significantly in the Asia Pacific region due to various factors. In countries like China, Japan, India, South Korea, and Taiwan there is a growing demand for the semiconductor lead frame market in various industries, including semiconductors, consumer electronics, data centers, telecommunication, and automotive. The demand is being driven by these nations due to the region is famous for its well-established chip manufacturers like Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) which contributes and supplies significant demand for lead frames used in the packaging of electronic items. And the growing consumer electronic market in the region increased the demand for chips so these factors will anticipate the semiconductor lead frame market in the future.
The research includes several key players from the semiconductor lead frame market, such as Toppan Inc., Advanced Assembly Materials International Ltd., SDI Group, Inc., SHINKO ELECTRIC INDUSTRIES CO., LTD. (Fujitsu), Mitsui High-tec, Inc., Precision Micro Ltd., Amkor Technology, QPL Electronics Factory, Ningbo Kangqiang Electronics Co., LTD.
The market analytics report segments the semiconductor lead frame market as follows:
• By Technology
o Chemical Etching
o Stamping
• By Application
o Integrated Circuit (IC)
o Discrete Devices
o Others
• By Geography
o North America
• USA
• Canada
• Mexico
o South America
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Others
o Europe
• Germany
• France
• United Kingdom
• Spain
• Others
o Middle East and Africa
• Saudi Arabia
• UAE
• Israel
• Others
o Asia Pacific
• China
• Japan
• India
• South Korea
• Taiwan
• Others
Companies Profiled:
• Toppan Inc.
• Advanced Assembly Materials International Ltd.
• SDI Group, Inc.
• SHINKO ELECTRIC INDUSTRIES CO., LTD. (Fujitsu)
• Mitsui High-tec, Inc.
• Precision Micro Ltd.
• Amkor Technology
• QPL Electronics Factory
• Ningbo Kangqiang Electronics Co., LTD.
