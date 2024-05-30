Gabriel Lynch: Where I’m Going Next Documentary to feature at this years Melbourne Documentary Film Festival

Film Poster Film Still Film Still #2

MELBOURNE, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA, May 31, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After two years of touring this documentary around the world and being recognised by both the Beyond Borders International Film Festival in 2023 and more recently at the WSXA Paris Film Festival in January, first time director Brayden Pope is finishing off his worldwide festival tour of has short form documentary: Gabriel Lynch Where I’m Going Next in July with a screening at Cinema Nova during the Melbourne Documentary Film Festival.

The documentary follows Melbourne singer-songwriter Gabriel Lynch as he discussed the early days of his career being a busker in the streets of Melbourne, to trying to find success within the music industry, however when faced with constant rejection and blocks to achieve radio play or recognition in Australia, Gabriel ultimately found a more receptive crowd touring South-East Asia where he ultimately decided to live and carve out a living as a touring musician. Tickets for the event go on sale from June 1st and Brayden will be in attendance to enjoy this final screening with everyone who chooses to join along and celebrate with him.