Rogers Awards $1M to Canada’s Got Talent Champion REBECCA STRONG From PRINCE ALBERT, SASKATCHEWAN

TORONTO, May 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadians from coast-to-coast-to-coast casted their votes and the results are in. REBECCA STRONG from Prince Albert, Saskatchewan is the Canada’s Got Talent Season 3 champion after impressing the audience, the #CGT judges – Howie Mandel, Lilly Singh, Kardinal Offishall, Trish Stratus – and host Lindsay Ell with her captivating voice during tonight’s highly-anticipated live two-hour finale on Citytv and Citytv+.

“Thank you, Rogers, and thank you to everyone who voted for me. Thank you to my family and friends and everyone back home. Thank you so much, Marsi Cho,” said Rebecca Strong, Winner, Canada’s Got Talent.

“Like the rest of the country, I was inspired by the incredible performances from this season and am proud to be part of this special moment in helping this year’s Canada’s Got Talent winner reach future success,” said Colette Watson, President, Rogers Sports & Media.

Together with Canada’s Got Talent, Rogers is committed to investing in diverse original Canadian stories while nurturing homegrown talent. Last year, Rogers contributed approximately $950 million to Canadian content and produced over 12,700 hours of unique Canadian programming.

“Rogers just awarded the biggest cash prize in Canadian television history, enabling a true talent the ability to reach their potential. It doesn’t get more magical than that,” said Howie Mandel, Judge, Canada’s Got Talent.

“This season brought all the emotions from laughter to tears, as we rallied behind these acts who were brave enough to take to the Canada’s Got Talent national stage. Our judges, host and production crew showed their commitment to the program by helping Canadian talent shine while delivering an epic show for viewers,” said Michela Di Mondo, Executive Vice President, Fremantle.

“Watching the show resonate in real time with Canadians each week as talent competed on the stage in front of thousands of CGT fans was nothing short of extraordinary. We are motivated by a deep passion to lift Canadian talent up in this country, creating moments for them, bolster their profile, fight for their dreams and be truly recognized for their talents. Even beyond our incredible winner, there are so many success stories from this incredible season to be proud of,” said Scott McGillivray, CEO MEM Inc.

Rebecca is a 20-year-old singer from Prince Albert, SK who has quickly become both an internet sensation, and a hometown hero who is now being recognized after appearing on Canada’s Got Talent. After years of bolstering her presence with her songs on TikTok, REBECCA STRONG (Prince Albert, SK) stole Canada’s hearts and votes with her epic performance of Adele’s “Rolling in the Deep.”

Key moments from tonight’s episode include:

Dance duo FUNKANOMETRY (Vancouver Island, BC) brought their A-Game with a high-energy performance that had the crowd dancing in their seats.

TRAVIS LINDSAY (Halifax, NS) had the judges in stitches with his comedy routine.

MARK CLEARVIEW (Toronto, ON) brought his epic mixture of comedy-meets-magic to impress Canadians, leaving it all on the stage.

Toronto Maple Leaf’s anthem singer NATALIE MORRIS (Toronto, ON) moved the crowd with her stunning vocals, performing a rendition of “Mamma Knows Best” by Jessie J.

Kardi’s Golden Buzzer MAT & MYM (Quebec City, QC) moved in unbelievable, acrobatic unison on roller-skates.

Lilly’s Golden Buzzer REBECCA STRONG (Prince Albert, SK) stunned the audience at OLG Stage when she sang “Rolling in the Deep” by Adele.

Comedian STERLING V. SCOTT (Edmonton, AB) had the audience and judges in hysterics with his performance.

Singer ESHAN SOBTI (Mission, BC) performed an incredible cover of “Titanium” by David Guetta.

A Recap of Tonight’s Finale

Performances (Tuesday, May 14)

FUNKANOMETRY– Dance Act

Vancouver Island, BC



CGT.Citytv.com / YouTube

TRAVIS LINDSAY – Comedy Act



Halifax, NS



CGT.Citytv.com / YouTube

MARK CLEARVIEW – Magic Act



Toronto, ON



CGT.Citytv.com / YouTube

NATALIE MORRIS – Singer/Musician

Toronto, ON



CGT.Citytv.com / YouTube

MAT & MYM – Stunt

Québec City, QC



CGT.Citytv.com / YouTube

REBECCA STRONG – Singer/Musician



Prince Albert, SK



CGT.Citytv.com / YouTube

STERLING V. SCOTT – Comedy Act



Edmonton, AB



CGT.Citytv.com / YouTube

ESHAN SOBTI – Singer/Musician

Mission, BC



CGT.Citytv.com / YouTube

Canada’s Got Talent is produced by MEM Inc., and Fremantle, in association with Citytv, a division of Rogers Sports & Media based on the Got Talent format owned by Fremantle and SYCO Entertainment.

