Prime Minister Justin Trudeau meets with Mayor of Quebec City Bruno Marchand

CANADA, May 14 - Today, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau met with the Mayor of Quebec City, Bruno Marchand, to discuss priority issues of mutual interest.

The leaders discussed the long-term rehabilitation of the Québec Bridge, public transit in the greater Quebec City area, and progress made on the High Frequency Rail project. They also discussed the measures announced in the 2024 federal budget to accelerate and facilitate housing construction.

The Prime Minister and the Mayor agreed to continue working together on priority issues for Quebec City.