PHILIPPINES, May 15 - Press Release

May 15, 2024 Tulfo's happy over colleagues support his push for accessible dental health services for Filipinos Senator Idol Raffy Tulfo's Senate colleagues have expressed full support for his proposal to make dental health services accessible and available for all. In his Privilege Speech yesterday, Tulfo stressed that Filipino's dental health concerns must be seriously addressed because having poor oral health can lead to life-threatening diseases like stroke, as well as affect mental health, self-confidence and employability of a person. Senate Majority Leader Joel Villanueva agreed with Tulfo's statement as he highlighted how "oral diseases disproportionately affect the poor and socially advantaged members of our society." Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri, for his part, echoed Tulfo's warning that poor oral health indeed does extreme harm, saying: "Nakakapatay ng tao 'yung bulok na ipin kasi it goes up to the brain." Meanwhile, Senate President Pro Tempore Loren Legarda commended Tulfo for bringing to their attention what she deemed as "very practical" and "urgent" concern on oral health which has always been disregarded. Legarda noted that presently, dental clinics are only commonly available in private hospitals and are not accessible in provinces and rural areas. It can be noted that Tulfo in said speech cited a 2018 National Health Survey confirming that up to 73 million Filipinos are suffering from dental caries or tooth decay. And just last February, the Philippine Dental Health Association announced that about 72% of our population has tooth decay. "And despite the gravity of this problem and how it affects different aspects of our people's lives, it seems we have not done enough," he said. Tulfo lamented that at present, Philhealth only covers oral surgery for patients confined in Philhealth accredited hospitals, but it only covers limited surgeries excluding surgeries in private dental clinics and basic oral health care services. Ultimately, Tulfo is proposing for the Philippine Dental Association to include oral health services that are covered by PhilHealth package and for a review on how to provide free dentures for the underprivileged. Tulfo ikinatuwa ang suporta ng kasamahan sa Senado sa isinusulong nyang basic dental care para sa mga Pinoy Nagpahayag ng pagsuporta ang ilang kasamahan ni Senator Idol Raffy Tulfo sa Senado para sa kanyang panukala na gawing accessible at available ang mga dental care services para sa lahat. Sa kanyang Privilege Speech kahapon, binigyang-diin ni Tulfo na ang mga problema sa dental care ng mga Pinoy ay dapat seryosong tugunan dahil kapag napabayaan ay maaaring mauwi sa nakamamatay na sakit tulad ng stroke, gayundin ang makaapekto sa mental health ng mga tao. Sinang-ayunan ni Senate Majority Leader Joel Villanueva ang pahayag ni Tulfo habang binibigyang-diin "oral diseases disproportionately affect the poor and socially advantaged members of our society." Sinabi naman ni Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri na : Nakakapatay ng tao 'yung bulok na ipin kasi it goes up to the brain." Samantala, pinuri ni Senate President Pro Tempore Loren Legarda si Tulfo sa pagbibigay-pansin sa kanila ng itinuturing niyang "very pratical" at "urgent" concern sa oral health na madalas ay nababalewala. Sinabi ni Legarda na sa kasalukuyan, ang mga dental clinic ay karaniwang available lamang sa mga pribadong ospital at hindi accesible sa mga probinsya at kanayunan. Binanggit ni Tulfo sa nasabing privilege speech ang 2018 National Health Survey na nagkukumpirma na aabot sa 73 milyong Pilipino ang dumaranas ng pagkabulok ng ngipin. At nitong Pebrero lang, inanunsyo ng Philippine Dental Health Association na humigit-kumulang 72% ng ating populasyon ang may tooth decay. "And despite the gravity of this problem and how it affects different aspects of our people's lives, it seems we have not done enough" aniya. Ikinalungkot ni Tulfo na sa kasalukuyan, ang Philhealth ay sumasaklaw lamang sa oral surgery para sa mga pasyenteng naka-confine sa Philhealth accredited na mga ospital, ngunit limitado lamang ang saklaw nito. Sa huli, iminungkahi ni Tulfo para sa Philippine Dental Association na isama ang mga serbisyo sa oral health at saklaw ng PhilHealth package, at pagaralan kung paano magiging posible ang pagbibigay ng libreng pustiso para sa mga mahihirap.