May 15, 2024 Gatchalian seeks strengthening of PH Coast Guard amid continuing Chinese aggression in WPS Senator Win Gatchalian has filed a bill seeking to reform and reorganize the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) to build its capacities amid the continuing aggression of Chinese vessels in the West Philippine Sea. "This measure seeks to strengthen PCG's capability by enhancing its organizational structure and enabling it to attract qualified personnel. It aims to better equip the coast guard to fulfill its mandate, considering the importance of having a well-mannered and responsive institution to meet regional and international challenges related to the maritime jurisdiction of the Philippines," Gatchalian said as he filed Senate Bill No. 2650. The proposed measure specifically seeks to repeal Republic Act 9993, also known as the Philippine Coast Guard Law of 2009, and replace it with the Revised Philippine Coast Guard Law. Gatchalian noted that gaps in organizational structure, administration, and ensuring personnel welfare have negatively impacted PCG operations. "For one, RA 9993 is silent on the benefits of both uniformed and non-uniformed personnel of PCG given the transfer from the Philippine Navy to the Department of Transportation," he said. The PCG, initially established as a major unit of the Philippine Army in 1967, transitioned to civilian administration, moving from the Office of the President to the Department of Transportation in 1998. Gatchalian had earlier filed a separate bill seeking to modernize the PCG. Senate Bill 2516 or the PCG Modernization Act which aims to enhance PCG's assets and facilities and bolster its capabilities, seeks to develop a more mobile and visible coast guard force that will establish its vision to become a world-class guardian of the sea by 2025. Gatchalian: Palakasin ang PH Coast Guard sa gitna ng patuloy na pananalakay ng China sa WPS Naghain si Senador Win Gatchalian ng panukalang batas na naglalayong ireporma ang Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) para palawakin ang kapasidad nito sa gitna ng patuloy na pananalakay ng mga sasakyang pandagat ng China sa West Philippine Sea. "Ang panukalang ito ay naglalayong palakasin ang kakayahan ng PCG upang matupad ang mandato nito, isaalang-alang ang kahalagahan ng pagkakaroon ng maayos at tumutugong institusyon upang harapin ang mga hamon sa rehiyon at sa buong mundo na may kaugnayan sa karagatang hurisdiksyon ng Pilipinas," sabi ni Gatchalian kasunod ng inihain niyang Senate Bill No. 2650. Ang naturang panukala ay partikular na naglalayong ipawalang-bisa ang Republic Act 9993, na kilala rin bilang Philippine Coast Guard Law of 2009, at palitan ito ng Revised Philippine Coast Guard Law. Sinabi ni Gatchalian na ang mga puwang sa istruktura ng organisasyon, pangangasiwa, at pagtiyak sa kapakanan ng mga tauhan ay nakakaapekto nang malaki sa mga operasyon ng PCG. "Unang una, ang RA 9993 ay tahimik sa mga benepisyo ng parehong uniformed at non-uniformed personnel ng PCG noong inilipat ito sa Department of Transportation mula sa Philippine Navy," ayon sa senador. Ang PCG, na unang itinatag bilang isang pangunahing yunit ng Philippine Army noong 1967, ay lumipat sa administrasyong sibilyan, mula sa Tanggapan ng Pangulo patungo sa Kagawaran ng Transportasyon noong 1998. Nauna nang naghain si Gatchalian ng isang hiwalay na panukalang batas na naglalayong gawing moderno ang PCG. Ang Senate Bill 2516 o ang PCG Modernization Act, na naglalayong pahusayin ang mga kagamitan at pasilidad ng PCG at palakasin ang kakayahan nito, ay naglalayong bumuo ng mas "mobile at visible' na coast guard na itataguyod na isang "world-class guardian of the sea" pagdating ng 2025.