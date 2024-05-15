PHILIPPINES, May 15 - Press Release

May 15, 2024 Opening Statement of Senator Cynthia A.Villar

during the Public Hearing of the Committee on Agriculture, Food and Agrarian Reform (CAFAR) Joint with the Committee on Civil Service, Government Reorganization and Professional Regulation; Finance; and Ways and Means 15 May 2024, Wednesday, 10:30 A.M. Sen. Laurel Room, 2nd Floor, Senate of the Philippines, Pasay City The Animal Welfare Act of 1998 (amended by RA 10631) aims to protect animals from abuse and maltreatment. In these rules and regulations, five basic freedoms for animals have been identified: 1. Freedom from hunger or thirst 2. Freedom from discomfort 3. Freedom from pain, injury, or disease 4. Freedom to express normal behavior 5. Freedom from fear and distress The main problem that our country face with regards to animal are stray, and neglect, with countless dogs and cats left to fend for themselves, often succumbing to hunger, disease, or accidents, overpopulation, the lack of education in terms of animal welfare, and responsible pet ownership. Another issue is the trading and eating of dog meat. According to the proposed bills, there is a need to amend the law on animal welfare and effectively enforcing the same. The Philippines has in 2022, reported that there are around 13 million strays - dogs and cats. Stray animals are mainly a human health hazard, because of the spread of diseases such as rabies, leptospirosis, and other parasites. Strays and rescued dogs that are put in animal shelters and are not adopted or claimed after a week are often put to sleep due to lack of space and resources at local pounds. Accordingly, animal homelessness has reached a crisis point in the as countless dogs and cats are euthanized every month in municipal pounds after given a week and no one claims for them. Under the local government code, LGUs have the power to impound stray animals, and regulate the keeping of animals in homes or as part of a business. NGOs and some LGUs conduct free kapon or spay, ligate and neuter--activities. Including their anti-rabies shots and adoption drives. There have been calls from animal advocates, that, there must be increase public awareness on animal welfare and responsible pet ownership. Educational campaigns can help shift cultural perceptions and encourage empathy towards animals. Under Republic Act No. 8485, as amended by R.A. 10631, or the Animal Welfare Act, the Bureau of Animal Industry (BAI) is tasked to supervise the implementation of the law and its rules and regulations. BAI being a staff bureau that primarily performs policy, program development, and advisory functions; and is without control over regional and local veterinary services, animal production, and animal welfare which significantly impairs its implementation and enforcement of the Animal Welfare Act. This legislation criminalizes various forms of animal cruelty, such as maltreatment, negligence, and abandonment. However, despite the existence of this law, there are still individuals who evade appropriate punishment for their acts of animal abuse and cruelty. Animal cruelty remains an ongoing problem that impacts vulnerable animals that are unable to protect themselves. Animal cruelty leads to a criminal complaint. The Senate Bill of Senators Poe, Binay and Villanueva seeks to repeal RA 8485, as amended by R.A.10631, or the Animal Welfare Act to fortify the animal provisions of the law and to create an Animal Welfare Bureau for the effective implementation and enforcement of the law. It aims to strengthen the country's animal welfare standards, policies, rules and regulations, implementation, and enforcement. Suggested Questions Can we now hear from the Bureau of Animal Industry on the status of the implementation of the Animal Welfare Act?

Can we hear from the representatives of the Local Government Units who are here?

Can we hear on the Private Sectors who are here to share and give their comments?