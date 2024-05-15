Boris L. Henson Foundation and Taraji P. Henson Return LIVE with the 2024 Can We Talk? Symposium on May 30-31, 2024
Join Taraji P. Henson and BLHF at Gaylord National Harbor for an Unforgettable Mental Wellness Experience at Can We Talk? in partnership with BET Media Group
The Can We Talk? Symposium, an annual event hosted by the Boris Lawrence Henson Foundation (BLHF), is set to return on May 30-31, 2024, at the prestigious Gaylord National Harbor. Sponsored by BET Media Group and in partnership with Councilman Edward Burroughs and Maryland District 8, this symposium promises two days of empowerment, connection and inspiration.
— Taraji P. Henson, Founder, BLHF
Themed "Radical Attunement: Cultivating Safety, Dignity, and Belonging," this year's symposium aims to delve deep into the essence of genuine human connection in order to build healthy communities. Through a series of engaging panels, fireside chats, and interactive breakout sessions, attendees will explore the power of Radical Attunement to foster understanding, empathy, and cultural humility within communities of color.
"The Can We Talk? Symposium is more than just an event - it's a platform for attendees to engage in meaningful dialogue, share their stories, and cultivate a sense of belonging," says Tracie Jade Jenkins, BLHF Executive Director. "We are thrilled to partner with BET and Councilman Edward Burroughs to create an environment where attendees can embrace authenticity and empower one another while receiving the resources they need to thrive."
This year’s speakers, including BLHF Founder and President Taraji P. Henson, BLHF Executive Director Tracie Jade Jenkins, Dr. Anita Phillips, Jason Wilson, Dr. Judith Joseph, Kier Gaines, Shanti Das, Dr. Jay Barnett, Lamman Rucker, BET stars DeVale Ellis and Crystal Renee Hayslett (Tyler Perry’s Zatima, Sistas), and more, will lead discussions on a wide range of topics, from redefining masculinity and addressing generational trauma to breaking the silence on suicide in Black communities.
"Through the Can We Talk? Symposium, we aim to provide attendees with the tools and insights they need to navigate life's challenges with resilience and compassion," says Taraji P. Henson, BLHF Founder and President. "By coming together to explore Radical Attunement, we can create a world where every individual feels valued and respected as well as a sense of belonging."
Integrative wellness activations to soothe the body and mind, and an exhibit hall filled with resources and local businesses will offer attendees opportunities for personal growth, community building, and revitalization.
“I want to thank Taraji and Tracie for giving back to the community they grew up in,” said District 8 Council Member Edward Burroughs. “I’m thrilled to partner with the Foundation to launch new mental health initiatives in Prince George’s County that will provide meaningful services, particularly to our youth. Now more than ever, we need to eliminate the stigma that can prevent people from seeking help.”
In addition, attendees can party with a purpose at BoBo's House Party, where we're hitting the rewind button to celebrate the vibrant 90s hip-hop scene at this year's official Joy Joint! At BoBo's, our mission is to ignite joy because we believe it's everyone's birthright. From house parties to booming boom boxes and bustling block parties, hip-hop was the heartbeat of Black communities, serving as platforms for storytelling, messaging, and amplifying voices. Join us as we immerse ourselves in the nostalgia of the 90s and embrace the joy that comes from celebrating our culture and community.
Tickets for the 2024 Can We Talk? Symposium are now available for purchase. For more information and to secure your spot, visit www.borislhensonfoundation.org/can-we-talk.
For sponsorship opportunities, please contact Sally Davis at sallyd@borislhensonfoundation.org.
See you at the 2024 Can We Talk? Symposium!
About The Boris Lawrence Henson Foundation:
Founded in 2018, BLHF has built its reputation on providing trusted referrals and demonstrating a deep understanding of the population health of communities of Color. Through timely and relevant programming and awareness campaigns, BLHF encourages mental wellness, raises awareness of the stigma and the use of stigmatizing language when referring to mental illness, and provides mental health resources to the Black community.
The Boris Lawrence Henson Foundation is charting a new course that encourages Black individuals to own their history, heritage, and collective wounds in empowering, empathic, and transformative ways.
For more information, visit https://borislhensonfoundation.org/.
