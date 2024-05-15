Popular Sydney Based Band TheFindsMusic is All Set to Launch its Own Apparel Merch Store in Asia and Australia
EINPresswire.com/ -- TheFindsMusic, a Sydney-based indie music band that is popular for its biweekly uploads of their original compositions, has announced that they will be launching their own Apparel Merchandise Store in Asia and Australia. This unique store by TheFindsMusic will give fans an opportunity to feel more connected with the band while supporting their work.
Since their debut, TheFindsMusic has quickly garnered a significant online following, achieving over 26,000 YouTube subscribers in just one month. Their official artist channel not only highlights their music but also features unique album artwork created by the band themselves, reflecting their personal touch and artistic identity.
"Our progress has been remarkable, and the feedback from our audience has been very encouraging," stated Harper Lane, the band's spokesperson. "We are committed to keeping up this momentum by delivering music that resonates personally with our listeners, enhancing the bond with our audience."
Their track "Faded Memories," a song about heartbreak, stands out as their most popular piece to date. It has been added to several major playlists, reaching a wide audience and significantly increasing its listener base on Spotify, which has seen over 3,000 monthly listeners in a mere two weeks.
In addition to their digital presence, TheFindsMusic has also released four lo-fi albums that have been positively received. Their music, which incorporates a variety of genres, appeals to a broad listenership, showcasing the band's adaptability and creative flair.
Looking forward, TheFindsMusic plans to enrich its portfolio with more original tracks. "Our goal is to keep our catalog diverse and engaging, giving our fans plenty to enjoy," Lane added.
The band is also connecting with fans through promotional activities, such as a current giveaway on Instagram where followers can win premium headphones from JBL. This strategy not only enhances their profile but also gives back to their supportive community.
As TheFindsMusic continues to evolve and broaden its musical output, they are focused on providing content that entertains and engages its audience. They are building a robust foundation and have a clear strategy for the future, positioning themselves as an emerging name in the music industry. The launch of their apparel merch store is one big step in that direction.
Through dedication, creativity, and active engagement with fans, TheFindsMusic is establishing itself as a distinctive voice in the international music landscape, steadily attracting listeners from around the world.
For updates, connect with TheFindsMusic on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thefindsmusic
For any questions, send an email to Info@thefinds.store
Harper Lane
Since their debut, TheFindsMusic has quickly garnered a significant online following, achieving over 26,000 YouTube subscribers in just one month. Their official artist channel not only highlights their music but also features unique album artwork created by the band themselves, reflecting their personal touch and artistic identity.
"Our progress has been remarkable, and the feedback from our audience has been very encouraging," stated Harper Lane, the band's spokesperson. "We are committed to keeping up this momentum by delivering music that resonates personally with our listeners, enhancing the bond with our audience."
Their track "Faded Memories," a song about heartbreak, stands out as their most popular piece to date. It has been added to several major playlists, reaching a wide audience and significantly increasing its listener base on Spotify, which has seen over 3,000 monthly listeners in a mere two weeks.
In addition to their digital presence, TheFindsMusic has also released four lo-fi albums that have been positively received. Their music, which incorporates a variety of genres, appeals to a broad listenership, showcasing the band's adaptability and creative flair.
Looking forward, TheFindsMusic plans to enrich its portfolio with more original tracks. "Our goal is to keep our catalog diverse and engaging, giving our fans plenty to enjoy," Lane added.
The band is also connecting with fans through promotional activities, such as a current giveaway on Instagram where followers can win premium headphones from JBL. This strategy not only enhances their profile but also gives back to their supportive community.
As TheFindsMusic continues to evolve and broaden its musical output, they are focused on providing content that entertains and engages its audience. They are building a robust foundation and have a clear strategy for the future, positioning themselves as an emerging name in the music industry. The launch of their apparel merch store is one big step in that direction.
Through dedication, creativity, and active engagement with fans, TheFindsMusic is establishing itself as a distinctive voice in the international music landscape, steadily attracting listeners from around the world.
For updates, connect with TheFindsMusic on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thefindsmusic
For any questions, send an email to Info@thefinds.store
Harper Lane
TheFindsMusic
info@thefinds.store