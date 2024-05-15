FEMA Assistance is Available at Pontotoc County Agri-Plex in Ada

OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahomans who need help applying for FEMA assistance can meet with Disaster Survivor Assistance crews at the Pontotoc County Agri-Plex and Convention Center beginning May 14. These crews can assist anyone affected by the recent storms and tornadoes to kickstart their recovery.

Impacted residents of Carter, Hughes, Love, Murray, Okmulgee, Osage, Pontotoc and Washita counties can visit to get help applying for FEMA assistance, ask questions and learn about available resources. No appointment is needed.

Crews will be available 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. daily at:

Pontotoc County Agri-Plex

1710 N Broadway, Suite D, Box 3

Ada, OK 74820

FEMA assistance may include:

Serious Needs: Money for lifesaving and life-sustaining items, including water, food, first aid, prescriptions, infant formula, breastfeeding supplies, diapers, consumable medical supplies, durable medical equipment, personal hygiene items and fuel for transportation.

Displacement: Money to help with housing needs if you cannot return to your home because of the disaster. The money can be used to stay in a hotel, with family and friends or other options while you look for a rental unit.

Home Repair or Replacement: Money to help you repair or replace your home damaged by the disaster. The money can also help with pre-existing damage to parts of your home where the disaster caused further damage.

Rental Assistance: Money you can use to rent housing if you are displaced from your home because of the disaster.

Personal Property: Money to help you repair or replace appliances, room furnishings, and a personal or family computer damaged by the disaster. This can also include money for books, uniforms, tools, additional computers and other items required for school or work, including self-employment.

Child Care: Money to help you pay for increased or new child care expenses caused by the disaster.

Transportation: Money to help you repair or replace a vehicle damaged by the disaster when you don’t have another vehicle you can use.

Moving and Storage Expenses: Money to help you move and store personal property from your home to prevent additional damage.

Clean and Sanitize: Money to help you pay for very minor damage caused by the disaster to prevent additional loss and potential health or safety concerns.

To apply for FEMA assistance without visiting in person, go online to DisasterAssistance.gov, download the FEMA App or call 800-621-3362. Calls are accepted every day from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Central Time, and help is available in most languages. If you use a relay service, such as video relay (VRS), captioned telephone or other service, give FEMA the number for that service.

For the latest information about Oklahoma’s recovery, visit fema.gov/disaster/4776. Follow FEMA Region 6 at twitter.com/FEMARegion6 or Facebook at facebook.com/FEMARegion6/.