Tide Capital's Hedge Fund Acquires Strategic Investment from Hong Kong-listed Company Wealthink AI-Innovation Capital Limited

Hong Kong, May 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On May 14th, Hong Kong-listed company Wealthink AI-Innovation Capital Limited voluntarily issued a statement on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, declaring its strategic investment in Tide Capital's hedge fund.

Founded by seasoned investor Jasper Wu, Tide Capital is an investment institution focusing on Bitcoin and the Bitcoin ecosystem. By researching macro and fundamental changes in the crypto market, it seeks early opportunities to capture both beta and alpha, aiming for competitive returns. The Tide Capital team actively contributes to the Bitcoin ecosystem, formulating proprietary trading strategies through the study of market cycles and utilizing a range of crypto-related investment tools to achieve excess returns.

Wealthink AI-Innovation Capital Limited stated in the announcement that the investment in Tide Capital's hedge fund is aimed at enabling deeper involvement in the digital asset and cryptocurrency markets. Leveraging Tide Capital's expertise, it seeks to capture investment opportunities in the digital asset and cryptocurrency sectors.

Tide Capital market (at) tidecap.com