Northbound State Route 143 and eastbound US 60 to close between Interstate10 and Mill Avenue (May 17-20)

PHOENIX – The Arizona Department of Transportation is advising motorists to plan ahead and expect delays as northbound State Route 143 will close between Broadway Road and Washington Street from 10 p.m. Friday, May 17, to 4 a.m. Monday, May 20, for paving. At the same time, the westbound Interstate 10 ramp to northbound SR 143 will be closed.

In addition, the eastbound US 60 will be closed between I-10 and Mill Avenue from 10 p.m. Friday, May 17, to 4 a.m. Monday, May 20, for overhead sign and barrier work. At the same time, the eastbound I-10 ramps to eastbound US 60 and the westbound I-10 ramp to eastbound US 60 will be closed. The high-occupancy vehicle ramps connecting US 60 and I-10 will also be closed.

The following ramps will be closed from 8 p.m. Friday, May 17, to 4 a.m. Monday, May 20.

The northbound SR 143 on-ramp at University Drive

The eastbound US 60 on-ramp at Priest Drive

The westbound I-10 on-ramp at Baseline Road

Northbound SR 143 Detour: Use westbound I-10 to eastbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) to access destinations north of the closure.

Eastbound I-10 detour to eastbound US 60: Continue on eastbound I-10 to east to eastbound Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) to northbound Loop 101 (Price Freeway) to access US 60 beyond the closure.

Westbound I-10 detour to eastbound US 60: Use eastbound Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) to northbound Loop 101 (Price Freeway) to access US 60 beyond the closure.

Airport access: Use 24th Street from westbound I-10, Buckeye Road from southbound I-17 or the Sky Harbor Boulevard entrance from westbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway).

Please note: Schedules can quickly change because of weather and other unforeseen situations. For the most up-to-date information, we encourage you to download the Interstate 10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project’s free mobile app, TheCurve or visit the Alerts section of the project website before you travel.

###

The I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project is identified in the Maricopa Association of Governments’ Regional Transportation Plan, funded by a half-cent sales tax approved by Maricopa County voters in 2004 through Proposition 400. MAG identified the need for this project to reduce travel times on I-10 during peak hours; improve airport access; support ridesharing and transit; and prepare the region for future growth projections. Learn more about the major improvements here.