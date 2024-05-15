SA marks inaugural Veterans’ Families Day

Release date: 15/05/24

South Australian veteran and defence families are being formally acknowledged today through a nation-first day of recognition for the heroes behind the heroes.

Commencing today, Veterans’ Families Day will be officially marked on 15 May each year in South Australia to recognise the contributions and personal sacrifices of current and former Australian Defence Force (ADF) families.

Veterans’ Families Day aims to honour the strength and resilience of the spouses, partners, children, and families who form the backbone of the veteran community, providing unwavering support to ADF veterans both during and post-service.

These often-overlooked members of the veteran community make significant personal and professional sacrifices due to the unique nature of military life, and this dedicated day offers deserved recognition for their contributions.

As the Defence State, South Australia is showing leadership by introducing an annual day of recognition to celebrate veteran families and their steadfast support for their loved ones.

Quotes

Attributable to Joe Szakacs

On today’s inaugural Veterans’ Families Day, I pay tribute to and celebrate the strength, sacrifice and support of all defence and veterans families.

The spouses, partners, children and families of current and former serving Defence members play a vital role in supporting our veterans. I encourage South Australians to join me in thanking the heroes in their life who stand behind our brave ADF personnel each and every day.

South Australia is proud to lead the way in becoming the first Australian jurisdiction to introduce a dedicated day of recognition for veterans’ families and we encourage other states to follow suit.