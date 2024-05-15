Submit Release
St. Albans Barracks / Unlawful Mischief and Disorderly Conduct

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

             

CASE#: 24A2002803

TROOPER:  Robert J. Van Woert                                           

STATION: St. Albans Barracks                   

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

 

DATE/TIME: May 05, 2024

LOCATION: 1207 Ethan Allen Hwy., Georgia, VT

VIOLATIONS: Unlawful Mischief and Disorderly Conduct

 

ACCUSED: Robert Robidoux                                                                               

AGE: 40

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Colchester, VT

 

VICTIM: Maplefield's Georgia

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Georgia, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On May 05, 2024 at approximately 0922 hours Troopers from the Vermont State Police – St. Albans Barracks were notified of an individual at the Maplefield's in Georgia causing a disturbance. Troopers responded to the scene. Investigation revealed that Robert Robidoux committed the crimes of Unlawful Mischief and Disorderly Conduct. On 05/14/2024, with the assistance of Troopers from the Williston Barracks, Robidoux was located and cited to appear before Franklin County Superior Court on June 17, 2024 at 1300 hours to answer for the charges of Unlawful Mischief and Disorderly Conduct.

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE: 06/17/2024          

COURT: Franklin

LODGED – LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N



Trooper Robert J. Van Woert 

Vermont State Police – Williston Barracks 

3294 St. George Rd 

Williston, VT, 05495 

Phone: 802-878-7111

Email: Robert.VanWoert@Vermont.gov 

