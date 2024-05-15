St. Albans Barracks / Unlawful Mischief and Disorderly Conduct

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24A2002803

TROOPER: Robert J. Van Woert

STATION: St. Albans Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

DATE/TIME: May 05, 2024

LOCATION: 1207 Ethan Allen Hwy., Georgia, VT

VIOLATIONS: Unlawful Mischief and Disorderly Conduct

ACCUSED: Robert Robidoux

AGE: 40

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Colchester, VT

VICTIM: Maplefield's Georgia

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Georgia, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On May 05, 2024 at approximately 0922 hours Troopers from the Vermont State Police – St. Albans Barracks were notified of an individual at the Maplefield's in Georgia causing a disturbance. Troopers responded to the scene. Investigation revealed that Robert Robidoux committed the crimes of Unlawful Mischief and Disorderly Conduct. On 05/14/2024, with the assistance of Troopers from the Williston Barracks, Robidoux was located and cited to appear before Franklin County Superior Court on June 17, 2024 at 1300 hours to answer for the charges of Unlawful Mischief and Disorderly Conduct.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE: 06/17/2024

COURT: Franklin

LODGED – LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N



