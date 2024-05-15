St. Albans Barracks / Unlawful Mischief and Disorderly Conduct
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24A2002803
TROOPER: Robert J. Van Woert
STATION: St. Albans Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: May 05, 2024
LOCATION: 1207 Ethan Allen Hwy., Georgia, VT
VIOLATIONS: Unlawful Mischief and Disorderly Conduct
ACCUSED: Robert Robidoux
AGE: 40
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Colchester, VT
VICTIM: Maplefield's Georgia
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Georgia, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On May 05, 2024 at approximately 0922 hours Troopers from the Vermont State Police – St. Albans Barracks were notified of an individual at the Maplefield's in Georgia causing a disturbance. Troopers responded to the scene. Investigation revealed that Robert Robidoux committed the crimes of Unlawful Mischief and Disorderly Conduct. On 05/14/2024, with the assistance of Troopers from the Williston Barracks, Robidoux was located and cited to appear before Franklin County Superior Court on June 17, 2024 at 1300 hours to answer for the charges of Unlawful Mischief and Disorderly Conduct.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE: 06/17/2024
COURT: Franklin
LODGED – LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: N
Trooper Robert J. Van Woert
Vermont State Police – Williston Barracks
3294 St. George Rd
Williston, VT, 05495
Phone: 802-878-7111
Email: Robert.VanWoert@Vermont.gov