Pickleball Players Forecast to Exceed Tennis Players in U.S. by 2027

Pickleball, the "fastest growing sport" will see strong growth over the next five years, driven by new facilities and youth and collegiate participation.

SEATTLE, WA, US, May 16, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pickleball has been the fastest-growing sport over the last three years according to the Sports and Fitness Industry Association (SFIA) numbers. Today the pickleball industry newsletter The Business of Pickleball released its 2024 participation forecast and pickleball shows continued growth at a level that has it overtaking tennis participation by the end of 2027 in terms of the number of U.S. players. The five-year forecast shows that by 2028 there will be nearly 30 million pickleball players.The growth in pickleball participation has been spectacular, driven by the social nature of the sport, the ease of learning, the ability to play from a young age through the older years, and the addition of thousands of new courts nationwide. Growth in the U.S. will leverage those strengths and will benefit from huge participation increases in the youth and collegiate markets and the addition of thousands of new, dedicated pickleball courts being built by the major pickleball franchisors and hundreds of new, independent court facilities."I have been involved in the pickleball industry for 17 years and never dreamed the sport would show the growth it has. All the current factors driving growth look to continue and increased participation in younger ages along with new facilities will drive significant growth for the next five years," said David Johnson, CEO of the Pickleball Consulting Group , and author of The Business of Pickleball newsletter.Globally, the sport is growing as well. "Given all the reasons it has grown so quickly in the U.S., there is huge opportunity for growth in pickleball participation internationally. We are now seeing the uptick in participation worldwide," commented Johnson.The newsletter also released its forecast for court growth through 2028. Total pickleball courts are estimated to grow to 95,772 by the end of 2028. Growth is driven by the large number of dedicated indoor courts being brought online by major franchisors including The Picklr, Dill Dinkers, Pickleball Kingdom, and Ace Pickleball Club as well as public outdoor courts being added primarily through public entities. Private tennis facilities and country clubs are also adding pickleball courts to meet the demands of their members.The Business of Pickleball is a newsletter designed to help businesses capitalize on the unprecedented growth of the pickleball industry. Authored by David Johnson, a seasoned pickleball executive with over 18 years of experience as a pickleball entrepreneur, the newsletter offers valuable insights, data benchmarks, and insider tips to navigate every facet of the pickleball business landscape.