STEM Scholars compete for more than $500,000 in Scholarships and Awards During State Science Day Celebration 2024
The State Science Day Celebration will provide students with the opportunity to present, tour research facilities, and interact with professionals.
State Science Day is creating a culture of innovation by inspiring the next generation of STEM talent needed to attract and retain critical industries and businesses in Ohio.”DUBLIN, OH, USE, May 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For 76 years, State Science Day, a program of The Ohio Academy of Science, has been the pinnacle of academic achievement for students pursuing inquiry-based scientific research and engineering design.
— Michael E. Woytek, Executive Director, The Ohio Academy of Science
Drawing upon a base of nearly 5,000 students, a total of 636 students representing 169 schools from across Ohio competed for $500,000 in sponsored awards and scholarships. The State Science Day program will culminate on May 11, 2024, when 248 students will be honored during a Celebration of Science, hosted by The Ohio State University. This day-long symposium and celebration will provide students with the opportunity to present their projects, tour research facilities, and interact with professional scientists and engineers. A welcoming will be provided by Ohio State University, Sr. Vice Provost, Dr. Ryan Schmiesing. The keynote is a panel discussion led by Angie McMurry, Director of Programming (Ohio Academy of Science). The panel includes a field of women scientists who are also State Science Day alumni.
Title Sponsors include the AEP Foundation, Amgen Foundation, Honda, and the Ohio Tuition Trust Authority – College Advantage, Ohio’s 529 College Savings Plan. State Science Day also receives key support from Battelle, Broadcom Foundation, CAS, Charles River, Kent State University, Kokosing, Ohio EPA – Environmental Education Fund, and Taft Law.
“State Science Day is a springboard for developing Ohio’s technical workforce”, said Michael E. Woytek, Executive Director, The Ohio Academy of Science. Woytek added, “a great number of these students will go on to obtain related STEM degrees and certifications. Additionally, State Science Day is creating a culture of innovation by inspiring the next generation of STEM talent needed to attract and retain critical industries and businesses in Ohio.”
Several Ohio Departments and Centers fund awards for State Science Day. The Governor’s Thomas Edison Awards include Excellence in Student Research in Advanced or Alternative Energy; Advanced Materials, Biotechnology and Biomedical Technologies; and Information Technology. Sponsors for the Governor’s Awards are the Ohio Development Services Agency (Technology Division), the Ohio Environmental Education Fund and several Edison Technology Centers.
Additionally, several key sponsors also supported students with additional awards. The Ohio Tuition Trust Authority recognized elementary and middle school researchers by awarding The College Advantage 529 Plan Award and the Broadcom Foundation provided the Coding with Commitment Award.
Michael E. Woytek
The Ohio Academy of Science
+1 614-389-2182
mwoytek@ohiosci.org
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube