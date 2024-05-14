Fish and Game to honor five Conservation Heroes at 125th Anniversary Celebration in Twin Falls

On Saturday, May 18, 2024, the Idaho Fish and Game, Magic Valley Region, will be honoring five individuals who have made significant contributions tothe conservation of Idaho’s fish and wildlife resources.

These Conservation Heroes will be recognized during the Department’s 125th anniversary celebration at the Twin Falls City Park from 3 – 6 p.m. with the presentation of the awards at 5 p.m. at the City Park bandshell.

The individuals being recognized are Brian Bean, Nick Purdy, Jud Siddoway, Jeff Schroeder, and Lee Heider.

Brian Bean lives in Blaine County and is a committed steward of lands in Idaho. He is a long-time supporter of science-based wildlife management as evidenced by allowing his property to be used as a study site for depredation and big game movement and migration research and his work to establishthe non-profit Lava Lake Institute for Science and Conservation in 2004.

Jud Siddoway lives in Gooding County and has worked tirelessly to benefit big game and upland bird populations that over-winter on property he manages. Jud has adopted a variety of innovative land-management methods that benefit wildlife, from removing migration barriers and invasives plant species andestablishing food plots for wildlife.

Nick Purdy, a resident of Blaine County is an ardent supporter of fish habitat projects to enhance the fisheries and water quality along Silver Creek. Nick was a driving force in the establishment of the Silver Creek Alliance, which works to restore and enhance the stream and riparian areas along the creek. He worked with Fish and Game staff to provide a 30-foot easement along the creek that provides public access to over four miles of Silver Creek.

Jeff Schroeder lives in Jerome County and is the Executive Director of Idaho Hunters Feeding the Hungry, a nonprofit with a mission to transform Idaho’s surplus wild big game meat into nutritious food for the hungry. Jeff is committed to working to help food insecure Idahoans who need quality red meat protein in their daily meals. His efforts have provided thousands of servings of protein from wild game to food pantries across the state.

Former State Senator Lee Heider represented the Twin Falls area from 2010 until 2022. During his terms in office, Senator Heider led the effort to bring a constitutional amendment to the voters of Idaho recognizing that hunting, fishing and trapping are a valued part of Idaho’s heritage, and the amendment would preserve these rights for the people of Idaho and manage these rights through the laws of the state. The amendment was passed by the citizens of Idaho in 2012 by 73.4 percent of voters.

For more information about the 125th anniversary celebration contact the Magic Valley Regional Office at (208) 324-4359.