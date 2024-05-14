AG Reyes and a Coalition of States are Suing the Federal Administration over Title IX Rule

May 14, 2024

SALT LAKE CITY—Attorney General Sean D. Reyes joined a coalition of states led by Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach in a lawsuit opposing President Biden’s changes to Title IX, the law designed to create opportunities for students in education and athletics.

“The past decade has offered many opportunities for the courts to weigh in on a myriad of issues around gender rights. The most complicated issues have been argued in our nation’s highest court. The fact that the current administration is overreaching to redefine Title IX from protecting women and girls from discrimination in education and sports to funding and mandating unfair biological advantages by transgender participation is appalling,” said Attorney General Sean Reyes.

“As a college athlete and a father of five boys and one girl who have all been actively engaged in sports, I am intimately aware of the differences on the tracks, fields, and courts that I have observed through thousands of hours of participation, coaching, cheering on my kids success, and learning from fair losses. We cannot deny the unfair physical advantages in male physiology. I want all girls to have the opportunity to play, to prove themselves, to win in fair competition.”

Biden’s new Title IX rule eliminates privacy protections for all students, replaces “sex” with “gender identity” and expands the scope of what constitutes “discrimination on the basis of sex.”

It also will incentivize abortions and pose serious problems for due process on college campuses. It also violates the First Amendment rights of teachers and school employees who have sincerely held religious beliefs that would prevent them from complying with the rule.

“It’s insanity. If Biden has his way, a 16-year-old female high school student on an overnight field trip could be forced to share a hotel room with a biological male who identifies as a girl or the district would risk losing federal funding. A 14-year-old girl could be forced to share a locker room and change in front of an 18-year-old biological male who identifies as a woman or the district could lose funds. It’s unconscionable, it’s dangerous for girls and women, and it’s against federal law,” Kobach said.

In addition to Kansas and Utah, attorneys general from Alaska and Wyoming joined the lawsuit.

Read the complaint here.