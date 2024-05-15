Florida Inmate Mitchell E. Finlay Plans Startup Company To Hire X-Felons & Minorities Announced Balanced Justice Network

Partially handcuffed wrist symbolizes the border between freedom and incarceration 5 Year Plea Deal But Got Life

Hiring former incarcerated men is a smart business decision. Given the chance to earn a good living they will excel as employees and won't return to prison.” — Mitchell E. Finlay