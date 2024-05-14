Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,836 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 392,691 in the last 365 days.

Philanthropy Roundtable Applauds Senate Introduction of Protecting Charitable Giving Act


Legislation protects Americans’ right to give freely and privately

WASHINGTON – Philanthropy Roundtable commends Sen. Todd Young (R-Indiana) and Sen. James Lankford (R-Oklahoma) for introducing the Protecting Charitable Giving Act. This legislation strengthens and reinforces the constitutional right to donor privacy by ensuring suitable penalties for criminals who leak Americans’ private information. Further, it expands the options for organizations and individuals to pursue criminal prosecution if their private donor information is leaked. 

The U.S. Supreme Court reaffirmed donor privacy and the constitutional right to anonymous giving in 2021 in the AFPF v. Bonta decision. This legislation updates current law by increasing criminal penalties for those who may seek to target Americans based on their donations to charities.   

“Philanthropy Roundtable thanks Senators Todd Young and James Lankford for their tireless efforts to preserve and strengthen America’s federal donor privacy laws that protect the rights and freedoms of generous Americans to support the causes and communities they care about most,” said Philanthropy Roundtable President and CEO Christie Herrera. “The Protecting Charitable Giving Act makes much-needed updates to the laws that protect charitable donors, and it grants new recourse to those whose private donor information has been leaked. The right to associate with others who share one’s values and beliefs—and to do so privately—is vital to preserving the freedom that lies at the heart of the American experiment.” 

“Anonymous giving has long been a way for Americans to support philanthropic organizations that rely on generous charitable contributions,” Young said. “In recent years, donor privacy has been threatened on too many occasions. This legislation will address the disclosure of donor data to better protect both charitable organizations and their donors.”

 “Nonprofits and their donors are an essential safety net for our communities—providing food, housing, and care to those who need it most,” Lankford said. “Oklahomans shouldn’t worry about their identities being made public after they provide a donation to a charitable organization. Millions of donors want to do something good without being recognized. We should honor their privacy as they care for others.”

You just read:

Philanthropy Roundtable Applauds Senate Introduction of Protecting Charitable Giving Act

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more