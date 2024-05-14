5/14/24 – FAMILIES FIND FUN AT THE ‘KIDS TO PARKS DAY’ EVENT AT LĒʻAHI, DIAMOND HEAD STATE MONUMENT

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

May 14, 2024

FAMILIES FIND FUN AT THE ‘KIDS TO PARKS DAY’ EVENT AT LĒʻAHI, DIAMOND HEAD STATE MONUMENT

HONOLULU — Keiki of all ages are invited to find their own adventure as they explore the iconic Diamond Head State Monument, on Kids to Parks Day, Saturday May 18, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The day includes hula hoop contests, a design-your-own-kite activity, nursery tours, and many other environmental education activities provided by a dozen community partner organizations. The park is also excited to share a new wildlife interpretive exhibit that was prepared in partnership with the teachers and students of Waikīkī School.

“The summit of Lēʻahi (Diamond Head) was once used for navigational fires to assist traveling canoes,” said DLNR Division of State Parks (DSP) Interpretive Specialist Kekai Mar. “Today, Lēʻahi continues to be the beacon of Waīkikī, drawing thousands of people to hike its summit.”

The allure of Kids to Parks Day is the celebration of local communities fostering active outdoor lifestyles in state parks.

“DSP has been working closely with Pacific Historic Parks and the National Park Trust to create and invite people to participate in Kids to Parks Day. This national event is envisioned as a way to connect children and their families with their local, state and municipal parks. By engaging keiki in parks to appreciate our public lands, our intent is to foster the next generation of park stewards and outdoor recreation enthusiasts,” explained DSP Administrator Curt Cottrell.

Kids to Parks Day is now in its fourteenth year and nationally more than a million people are expected to participate this year. Locally, DSP has hosted the event at Lē‘ahi since 2018.

There is no charge for Hawai‘i residents to join this event, however registration is recommended. Others, with park reservations, are welcome to join at no additional cost.

