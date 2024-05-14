Manchin Announces More Than $1.3 Million For Three West Virginia Research Projects

May 14, 2024

Washington, DC – Today, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV), member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced $1,372,387 from National Science Foundation (NSF) for research projects at West Virginia University (WVU) and Marshall University. The funding will support research into solar fuels production, flame-retardant systems for 3D-printed products, and cartilage repair.

“The National Science Foundation continues to be an important partner for the Mountain State through its investments in groundbreaking research opportunities,” said Senator Manchin. “I’m pleased the NSF is investing more than $1.3 million into these initiatives that will advance our understanding of new technologies, including light-absorbing molecules and flame-retardant systems, as well as improve medical outcomes for West Virginians. As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue advocating for resources that advance critical academic research and support our universities across West Virginia.”

Individual awards listed below: