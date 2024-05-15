Enchanting New American Fantasy Series Captivates Readers of All Ages with Enchanting Tales

Todd Bernacil Into the Magic Cornfield: A Heather Hazelkind Story Return to the Magic Cornfield: A Love so Forever

CALIFORNIA, USA, May 15, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Author Todd Bernacil invites readers of all ages on an extraordinary adventure with his captivating children's fantasy series, " Into the Magic Cornfield: A Heather Hazelkind Story " and “ Return to the Magic Cornfield: A Love so Forever .” This enchanting duology takes readers on a magical journey filled with wonder, friendship, and profound life lessons."Into the Magic Cornfield" introduces readers to Heather Hazelkind, a delightful elementary school teacher, and her companions as they embark on a grand adventure within a hidden magic cornfield. Filled with intriguing creatures and fantastical scenarios, the story promises whimsical entertainment while exploring themes of redemption, sacrifice, forgiveness, love, and hope.Author Todd Bernacil drew inspiration from classic fairy tales, including the works of the Brothers Grimm, Alice in Wonderland, and the Wizard of Oz. However, he adds a unique American twist, crafting a tale that is both original and reminiscent of beloved childhood favorites.Bernacil, a graduate in Biological Sciences and Forensic DNA and Serology, brings a wealth of creativity and imagination to his writing. His passion for storytelling dates back to his childhood, where he showcased his talent by winning local library contests and penning captivating tales."What sets 'Into the Magic Cornfield' apart is its ability to entertain both children and adults," says Bernacil. "I wanted to create a wholesome, family-centric atmosphere where readers could laugh, cry, and feel loved in an otherwise chaotic world."The primary message woven throughout the series is one of love, hope, and the enduring power of the human spirit. Bernacil hopes that his work will resonate with readers and inspire them to spread love and kindness wherever they go.Accompanying the publication is a private YouTube trailer providing a peek into the enchanting world of "Into the Magic Cornfield."Watch the trailer here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VXtryL4IPjc “Into the Magic Cornfield” and “Return to the Magic Cornfield” are poised to captivate readers of all ages with their blend of magic, adventure, and heartwarming themes. Join Heather Hazelkind and her friends on an unforgettable journey into a world where anything is possible.Todd Bernacil is a passionate storyteller with a knack for crafting enchanting tales that resonate with readers of all ages. Drawing inspiration from classic fairy tales and his love for American folklore, Bernacil weaves magical narratives that transport readers to imaginative worlds filled with wonder and adventure. "Into the Magic Cornfield: A Heather Hazelkind Story" and “Return to the Magic Cornfield: A Love so Forever” mark his literary endeavor, showcasing his talent for storytelling and his commitment to spreading love and hope through his work.For more information about Todd Bernacil and his books, visit https://www.magiccornfield.com/

