Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,793 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 392,651 in the last 365 days.

TOFUTTI ANNOUNCES RESULTS FOR THE FISCAL QUARTER ENDED MARCH 30, 2024

Cranford, New Jersey, May 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TOFUTTI BRANDS INC. (OTCQX Symbol: TOFB) today issued its results for the fiscal quarter ended March 30, 2024.

Tofutti Brands reported net sales of $2,212,000, a decrease of $278,000 or 11%, from net sales of $2,490,000 for the fiscal quarter ended April 1, 2023. Sales of our vegan cheese products decreased to $1,809,000 in the thirteen weeks ended March 30, 2024 from $2,100,000 in the thirteen weeks ended April 1, 2023, due to increased competition in the vegan cheese category. Sales of our frozen dessert products increased slightly to $403,000 in the thirteen weeks ended March 30, 2024 from $390,000 for the thirteen weeks ended April 1, 2023.

Our gross profit decreased to $470,000 for the thirteen weeks ended March 30, 2024 from $606,000 for the thirteen weeks ended April 1, 2023, principally due to the reduction in sales. Our gross profit percentage was 21% for the thirteen weeks ending March 30, 2024 compared to 24% for the thirteen weeks ending April 1, 2023. Our gross profit percentage decreased partly due to the fact that our frozen dessert product sales accounted for a higher percentage of total sales. Our gross profit percentage is significantly lower on frozen dessert products versus our cheese products. Continued cost increases in certain key ingredients and packaging also negatively affected our gross profit and gross profit percentage.

We incurred a net loss of $303,000, or $0.06 per share (basic and diluted) for the quarter ended March 30, 2024 compared to a net loss of $102,000, or $0.02 per share (basic and diluted), for the quarter ended April 1, 2023.

At March 30, 2024 we had approximately $351,000 in cash and our working capital was approximately $3,159,000 as compared to $837,000 in cash and working capital of $3,440,000 at December 31, 2023.

Mr. Steven Kass, Chief Executive and Financial Officer of the Company stated, “We are working diligently to improve our sales performance and to return to profitability in 2024.

About Tofutti Brands Inc.

Founded in 1981, Tofutti Brands Inc. develops and distributes a complete line of plant-based products. The Company sells more than twenty-five (25) dairy-free foods including cheese products and frozen desserts. Tofutti Brands Inc. is a proven innovator in the food industry and has developed a full line of delicious and healthy dairy-free foods. Available throughout the United States and in more than fifteen (15) countries, Tofutti Brands answers the call of millions of people who are allergic or intolerant to dairy or wish to maintain a kosher or vegan diet. Tofutti’s product line includes plant-based ice cream pints, cones, Tofutti Cutie® sandwiches and novelty products.

Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the statements in this press release concerning the Company’s future prospects are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Actual results may vary significantly based upon a number of factors including, but not limited to the impact of COVID-19 on the economy and our operations, business conditions both domestic and international, competition, changes in product mix or distribution channels, resource constraints encountered in promoting and developing new products and other risk factors detailed in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its annual report on Form 10-K.

Company Contact: Steve Kass
  Chief Executive/Financial Officer
  (908) 272-2400
  (908) 272-9492 (Fax)


TOFUTTI BRANDS INC.
Unaudited Condensed Balance Sheets
(in thousands, except share and per share figures)

    March 30, 2024     December 30, 2023  
Assets                
Current assets:                
Cash   $ 351     $ 837  
Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts and sales promotions of $495 and $525.     889       828  
Inventories     2,453       2,475  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets     97       93  
Total current assets     3,790       4,233  
                 
Operating lease right-of-use assets     66       81  
Finance lease right-of-use asset     32       36  
Deferred tax assets     246       246  
Other assets     19       19  
Total assets   $ 4,153     $ 4,615  
                 
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity                
Current liabilities:                
Accounts payable   $ 209     $ 237  
Accrued expenses     407       541  
Finance lease liability, current portion     15       15  
Total current liabilities     631       793  
                 
Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion           7  
Finance lease liability, net of current portion     19       23  
Total liabilities     650       823  
                 
Stockholders’ equity:                
Preferred stock - par value $.01 per share; authorized 100,000 shares, none issued and outstanding            
Common stock - par value $.01 per share; authorized 15,000,000 shares, 5,153,706 shares issued and outstanding     52       52  
Additional paid-in capital     337       323  
Retained earnings     3,114       3,417  
Total stockholders’ equity     3,503       3,792  
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity   $ 4,153     $ 4,615  


TOFUTTI BRANDS, INC.
Unaudited Condensed Statements of Operations
(in thousands, except per share figures)

    Thirteen
weeks ended
March 30, 2024		     Thirteen
weeks ended
April 1, 2023		  
             
Net sales   $ 2,212     $ 2,490  
Cost of sales     1,742       1,884  
Gross profit     470       606  
                 
Operating expenses:                
Selling and warehouse     214       271  
Marketing     134       95  
Research and development     42       28  
General and administrative     382       302  
      772       696  
                 
Loss from operations     (302 )     (90 )
                 
Loss before interest expense and income taxes     (302 )     (90 )
Interest expense     1       1  
Loss before income tax     (303 )     (91 )
Provision for income taxes           11  
                 
Net loss   $ (303 )   $ (102 )
                 
Weighted average common shares outstanding:                
Basic     5,154       5,154  
Diluted     5,154       5,154  
                 
Earnings (loss) per common share:                
Basic   $ (0.06 )   $ (0.02 )
Diluted   $ (0.06 )   $ (0.02 )


Primary Logo

You just read:

TOFUTTI ANNOUNCES RESULTS FOR THE FISCAL QUARTER ENDED MARCH 30, 2024

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more