The Las Vegas Padel Tennis Open Attracts Strong Competition for $21,000 Prize Pool
The draw includes twelve players holding current FIP rankings, alongside six of the top seven men and four of the top five women in the USPA rankings.LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- P1 Padel Las Vegas is thrilled to host "The Las Vegas Open USPA Major" from May 17-19, 2024, at their premier club located at 1876 S Buffalo Drive, Las Vegas, NV 89117. This prestigious event boasts a record-breaking $21,000 purse, attracting the strongest field in USPA history. The draws have been published, and the competition promises to be fierce, with twelve players holding current FIP rankings, alongside six of the top seven men and four of the top five women in the USPA rankings.
The women's bracket features top seeds Brittany Dubins and Carla Rodriguez Sanchez, both renowned for their powerful play and strategic prowess. On the men's side, the excitement centers around "Guga" Jose Carlos Gaspar Campos and Juan Manuel Vázquez, who are expected to deliver electrifying performances.
The event's success is supported by an impressive lineup of sponsors. Playbypoint leads the way, providing an all-in-one booking solution that enhances customer interactions and streamlines operations. Slazenger Padel, a name synonymous with quality in racket sports, is the official ball supplier, ensuring top-notch equipment for the tournament.
Spectators and players will enjoy refreshments courtesy of Estrella Galicia, a long-time supporter of Padel. Nox Sports USA is making a notable expansion into the American market, contributing to the event's vibrancy. Osaka World will outfit players with the official tournament shirts, adding a touch of style to the competition.
Adding an element of fun and challenge, Escapology will present its escape room experiences, while Padel Travel Club offers unique travel packages centered around Padel events. Sportsfield Specialties will showcase their advanced Padel construction solutions, demonstrating the future of Padel courts. Savemyplay.com will feature its AI-powered sports camera systems, capturing memorable moments from the matches.
Join us for an unforgettable weekend of high-stakes competition, top-tier athleticism, and vibrant community spirit at The Las Vegas Open USPA Major. The event promises to be a highlight of the Padel calendar, bringing together the best in the sport and offering fans an unparalleled experience.
Those attending are strongly advised to reserve their tickets in advance using the SI Tickets link.
Michael Harrington
P1padel Group
+1 954-224-4882
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram