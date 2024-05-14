CDT Joins Letter to Attorney General to Declassify Service Provider at Issue in the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court

On May 9, CDT joined other leading civil society groups in a letter urging the declassification of the service provider at issue in the recent Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court (FISC) case.

From the letter:

The undersigned organizations write to urge you to exercise your discretion to declassify, or otherwise make public, information revealing the type of service provider at issue in the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court (FISC) case that gave rise to the new definition of “electronic communications service provider” (ECSP) in the Reforming Intelligence and Securing America Act (RISAA). Without such a public disclosure, the ECSP definition is likely to remain dangerously overbroad, significantly increasing the chance of surveillance abuses.

Read the full letter here.