Economic Club of Las Vegas to Host "The Past, The Present and The Future of Las Vegas" Quarterly Luncheon
Economic Club of Las Vegas, along with industry-leading guest speakers, will discuss the expansion opportunities of the Las Vegas economy through the years.LAS VEGAS, NV, USA, May 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Economic Club of Las Vegas is scheduled to host “The Past, The Present and The Future of Las Vegas” quarterly luncheon on June 6, 2024, at Park MGM Las Vegas. The event will take place in the Hyde Room from 11:30 AM to 1:30 PM. Guests are encouraged to arrive before 11:30 AM for preliminary check-in.
Presenters for the event are Stephen M. Miller, Ph.D., Professor of Economics – UNLV Center for Business and Economic Research, Bo Bernhard, Ph.D., VP of Economic Development and Professor – UNLV, and Tick Segerblom, Clark County Commission Chairman.
General memberships for the Economic Club of Las Vegas are now being offered through nominations.
About Economic Club of Las Vegas:
The Economic Club of Las Vegas is a non-profit, non-partisan, and non-political organization designed for members to share their perspectives on social, economic, and political conditions in the United States and abroad. The club is designed to provide an independent and open forum for member discussion and debate on national and global economics and public policy. Throughout the year, nationally and globally renowned speakers are invited to share their views and perspectives on the current climate. General memberships are now being accepted for the Economic Club of Las Vegas. To join today or for more information, visit https://econclublv.org/.
