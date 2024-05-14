RAJANT NAMED 2024 “BEST PLACES TO WORK IN KENTUCKY” AND “TOP WORKPLACES” IN PHILADELPHIA FOR FOURTH CONSECUTIVE YEAR

Morehead, KY and Malvern, PA Locations Recognized in Small-Sized Employer Category

Malvern, Pennsylvania (USA), May 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rajant Corporation, the pioneer of Kinetic Mesh® wireless networks, headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania, with manufacturing and development operations in Morehead, Kentucky, is now a four-time consecutive award-winning employer. The distinctions of being The Philadelphia Inquirer’s “Top Workplaces of 2024” and “Best Places to Work in Kentucky” were announced earlier this year. The selection process is based on anonymous employee answers to survey questions centering on company policies, procedures, and culture.

Greater Philadelphia entities earning the distinction in this 15th annual program are categorized by staff size. According to Energage, the company administering the survey, “Being named a Top Workplace is a big deal — only 151 companies made this year’s list and you should be honored especially because the judges were your employees!” An alphabetic listing of award-winning organizations appeared in The Philadelphia Inquirer’s May 12th issue.

This marked the 20th year for “Best Places to Work in Kentucky”. The Kentucky Chamber of Commerce, the Kentucky Society for Human Resource Management KYSHRM), and CHI Saint Joseph announced the 100 companies in alphabetical order on March 15th. The winner rankings will be announced at an awards dinner Thursday, June 13, 2024, at the Central Bank Center in Lexington (KY). The Kentucky Chamber of Commerce’s March statement indicated that “the competition is a multi-year initiative designed to motivate companies in the Commonwealth to focus, measure and move their workplace environments toward excellence. Numerous studies show a strong correlation between profitability and creating a good place to work.”

“Rajant values every employee. It is their excellent work that feeds our success and global expansion year-over-year,” shares Rajant CEO and Co-founder Robert Schena. Whether in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, or any of our locations worldwide, partners comment that our family of products and services are enhanced by the staff working behind the scenes, who contribute to Rajant’s competitive advantage and brand reputation. Thank you to The Philadelphia Inquirer and the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce for the continued recognition.”

####

About Rajant Corporation

Rajant Corporation is the broadband communications technology company that invented Kinetic Mesh® networking, BreadCrumb® wireless nodes, and InstaMesh® networking software. With Rajant and its family of products, customers can rapidly deploy a highly adaptable and scalable network that leverages the power of real-time data to deliver on-demand, mission-critical business intelligence. A low-latency, high-throughput, and secure solution for a variety of data, voice, video, and autonomous applications, Rajant’s Kinetic Mesh networks provide industrial customers with full mobility, allowing them to take their private network applications and data anywhere. With successful deployments in more than 80 countries for customers in military, mining, ports, rail, energy, manufacturing and logistics, municipalities, agriculture, and more, Rajant is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania, with additional facilities and offices in Arizona and Kentucky. For more information, visit Rajant.com or follow Rajant on LinkedIn and YouTube.

