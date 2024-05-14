Submit Release
North Dakota Appellate Case System Public Portal Maintenance Scheduled for 5/14/24

Today, May 14th from 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM CST, the North Dakota Appellate Case System Public Portal will be down for maintenance. The system will be unavailable during this time. Sorry for the inconvenience.

