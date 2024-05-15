ITALIAN CONDUCTOR HOSTS “OPERA FOR YOUR SOUL: A SERENADE AT SUNSET” ON NATIONAL MALL
Opera Italiana is in the Air returns to the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool on Saturday, June 1, for a special performance from 6:00 PM to 7:30 PM.
For over 400 years, opera was considered 'pop' music and only very recently wrongly perceived as music for the elite. In its purest form, it is sheer entertainment for everyone.”WASHINGTON, D.C., UNITED STATES, May 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Opera Italiana is in the Air returns to the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool on Saturday, June 1st, on the eve of National Italian Day, for a special performance from 6:00 PM to 7:30 PM.
— Maestro and Founder Alvise Casellati
The production comes amid a resurgence of Italian opera in popular culture. From Beyoncé’s inclusion of an iconic Italian aria in her hit song, “Daughter,” to over 300 million TikTok posts participating in the “Opera Challenge,” music lovers are finding new ways to evolve the 400+-year-old art form, making it increasingly more relevant and accessible to younger audiences.
The music is joyful, stirring, and powerful, but in the traditional opera world, only some have access. Opera Italiana is in the Air seeks to change that by creating high-quality concerts in outdoor spaces that are modern, diverse, informative, fun, and free for all. There are no tickets, no fancy dress codes, just a desire to experience some of the world's greatest opera music.
Special guests include tenor Antonio Poli, soprano Ewa Plonka, and baritone Anthony D. Anderson. Poli has performed in opera houses throughout Europe and appeared as Cassio and Don Ottavio with the Lyric Opera of Chicago. Plonka is currently singing the title role of Turandot with the Washington National Opera. Anthony D. Anderson is an emerging talent from Washington, D.C. He just received his Masters in Voice at the University of Maryland “Maryland Opera Studio Program.” The performance will include classic arias showcasing the legacy of Puccini on the centennial of his death.
"It should be the mission of every artist to want to share this music," says Maestro and Founder Alvise Casellati. "For over 400 years, opera was considered 'pop' music and only very recently wrongly perceived as music for the elite. In its purest form, it is sheer entertainment for everyone."
Casellati also points out the healing elements of music and makes it his mission to share the performances in hospital settings. Studies show that music can contribute to healing by reducing stress and anxiety and helping manage pain. It has proven to be a therapeutic tool, allowing patients to express their creativity and physical needs.. With that in mind, Opera Italiana is in the Air will also present a special performance at Children's National Hospital in Washington, D.C.
“I cannot think of a higher cause for music than its healing and therapeutic powers," Casellati says. "I am thrilled with our collaboration with music therapy departments at hospitals in New York City and now with Children's National Hospital, one of the county's top hospitals for pediatric care."
Whether you are familiar with the music or simply curious, bring a lawn chair or sit on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial overlooking the Reflecting Pool and enjoy the performance.
ABOUT: Opera Italiana is in the Air is a visionary initiative dedicated to celebrating the beauty and diversity of Italian opera while reimagining its role in contemporary culture. Maestro Alvise Casellati seeks to inspire a new generation of opera lovers and redefine its role in the future of classical music. In 2023, UNESCO, the cultural agency of the United Nations, added Italian Opera Singing to its Intangible Cultural Heritage list for protected status.
WEBSITE: www.operaitalianaisintheair.com
Watch highlights of the 2023 Lincoln Memorial performance HERE.
