FACT SHEET: Governor Shapiro’s Budget Proposal Will Fund Public Transit All Across the Commonwealth

Harrisburg, PA – During his budget address in February, Governor Josh Shapiro proposed a 1.75% increase in funding for the transit systems all across the Commonwealth that Pennsylvanians rely on. The Governor’s proposal represents the first increase in the state share of public transit funding in over a decade and would drive $1.5 billion to public transit systems over the next 5 years.
Nearly one million Pennsylvanians ride on public transit every day to commute to work, go to school, and travel where they need to go. Public transit extends far beyond Philadelphia and Pittsburgh – the Governor’s proposal would fund 32 public transit systems, including those in suburban and rural communities. Additionally, the Governor’s proposal would help seniors in rural communities who depend on shared ride services for 2.6 million trips a year.
According to the Pennsylvania Public Transportation Association, Pennsylvania’s public transportation system employs more than 39,000 people while generating $5.4 billion each year.
Governor Shapiro knows safe, clean, on-time public transit is essential to Pennsylvanians’ daily lives and our economic growth. See below for an estimate of how much each public transit agency would receive under the Governor’s proposal:
|Transit System
|Proposed Funding
|Southeastern Transportation Authority (SEPTA)
|$161,525,591
|Altoona Metro Transit (Amtran)
|$878,747
|Area Transportation Authority of North Central PA (ATA)
|$1,814,957
|Beaver County Transit Authority (BCTA) Beaver
|$964,641
|Borough of Mt Carmel (LATS) Northumberland
|$83,891
|Borough of Pottstown/Pottstown Area Rapid Transit (PART) Montgomery
|$456,323
|Butler Transit Authority (BTA) Butler
|$417,428
|Cambria County Transportation Authority (Camtran) Cambria
|$1,633,531
|Centre Area Transportation Authority (CATA) Centre
|$4,280,292
|County of Lackawanna Transit System (COLTS) Lackawanna
|$1,856,388
|County of Lebanon Transit Authority (COLT/LT) Lebanon
|$601,818
|Crawford Area Transportation Authority (CATA/Venango Transit) Crawford, Venango
|$533,266
|Endless Mountains Transportation Authority (EMTA/BeST) Bradford, Sullivan, Tioga
|$530,444
|Erie Metropolitan Transportation Authority (EMTA) Erie
|$2,902,511
|Fayette Area Coordinated Transportation (FACT) Fayette
|$558,638
|Hazleton Public Transit (HPT) in Luzerne County
|$579,771
|Indiana County Transit Authority (IndiGO) Indiana
|$488,806
|LANTA in Lehigh and Northampton
|$6,108,582
|Luzerne County Transportation Authority (LCTA) Luzerne
|$1,912,997
|Mercer County Regional Council of Governments (MCRCOG) Mercer
|$281,293
|Mid Mon Valley Transit Authority (MMVTA) Washington, Westmoreland
|$921,644
|Mid-County Transit Authority (Town and Country Transit) Armstrong
|$128,757
|Monroe County Transportation Authority (MCTA) Monroe
|$554,167
|New Castle Area Transportation Authority (NCATA) Lawrence
|$1,691,312
|Pittsburgh Regional Transit (PRT) Allegheny
|$39,107,478
|Schuylkill Transit System (STS) Schuylkill
|$409,675
|South Central Transit Authority (SCTA) Berks, Lancaster
|$5,697,479
|Susquehanna Regional Transportation Authority Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin
|$5,468,434
|Transit Authority of Warren County (TAWC) Warren
|$231,766
|Washington County Transit Authority (WCTA/Freedom Transit) Washington
|$460,333
|Westmoreland County Transportation Authority (WCTA) Westmoreland
|$955,084
|Williamsport River Valley Transit (RVT) Lycoming
|$1,321,230
For more information about Governor Shapiro’s Public Transit Funding Proposal visit https://www.shapirobudget.pa.gov/2024-25budget/#septa.
