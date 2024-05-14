Submit Release
FACT SHEET: Governor Shapiro’s Budget Proposal Will Fund Public Transit All Across the Commonwealth

Harrisburg, PA – During his budget address in February, Governor Josh Shapiro proposed a 1.75% increase in funding for the transit systems all across the Commonwealth that Pennsylvanians rely on. The Governor’s proposal represents the first increase in the state share of public transit funding in over a decade and would drive $1.5 billion to public transit systems over the next 5 years.

Nearly one million Pennsylvanians ride on public transit every day to commute to work, go to school, and travel where they need to go. Public transit extends far beyond Philadelphia and Pittsburgh – the Governor’s proposal would fund 32 public transit systems, including those in suburban and rural communities. Additionally, the Governor’s proposal would help seniors in rural communities who depend on shared ride services for 2.6 million trips a year.  

According to the Pennsylvania Public Transportation Association, Pennsylvania’s public transportation system employs more than 39,000 people while generating $5.4 billion each year.

Governor Shapiro knows safe, clean, on-time public transit is essential to Pennsylvanians’ daily lives and our economic growth. See below for an estimate of how much each public transit agency would receive under the Governor’s proposal:

  Transit System   Proposed Funding 
Southeastern Transportation Authority (SEPTA) $161,525,591
Altoona Metro Transit (Amtran) $878,747
Area Transportation Authority of North Central PA (ATA) $1,814,957
Beaver County Transit Authority (BCTA) Beaver $964,641
Borough of Mt Carmel (LATS) Northumberland $83,891
Borough of Pottstown/Pottstown Area Rapid Transit (PART) Montgomery $456,323
Butler Transit Authority (BTA) Butler $417,428
Cambria County Transportation Authority (Camtran) Cambria   $1,633,531
Centre Area Transportation Authority (CATA) Centre $4,280,292
County of Lackawanna Transit System (COLTS) Lackawanna $1,856,388
County of Lebanon Transit Authority (COLT/LT) Lebanon $601,818
Crawford Area Transportation Authority (CATA/Venango Transit) Crawford, Venango $533,266
Endless Mountains Transportation Authority (EMTA/BeST) Bradford, Sullivan, Tioga $530,444
Erie Metropolitan Transportation Authority (EMTA) Erie $2,902,511
Fayette Area Coordinated Transportation (FACT) Fayette $558,638
Hazleton Public Transit (HPT) in Luzerne County $579,771
Indiana County Transit Authority (IndiGO) Indiana $488,806
LANTA in Lehigh and Northampton $6,108,582
Luzerne County Transportation Authority (LCTA) Luzerne $1,912,997
Mercer County Regional Council of Governments (MCRCOG) Mercer $281,293
Mid Mon Valley Transit Authority (MMVTA) Washington, Westmoreland $921,644
Mid-County Transit Authority (Town and Country Transit) Armstrong $128,757
Monroe County Transportation Authority (MCTA) Monroe $554,167
New Castle Area Transportation Authority (NCATA) Lawrence $1,691,312
Pittsburgh Regional Transit (PRT) Allegheny $39,107,478
Schuylkill Transit System (STS) Schuylkill $409,675
South Central Transit Authority (SCTA) Berks, Lancaster $5,697,479
Susquehanna Regional Transportation Authority Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin $5,468,434
Transit Authority of Warren County (TAWC) Warren $231,766
Washington County Transit Authority (WCTA/Freedom Transit) Washington $460,333
Westmoreland County Transportation Authority (WCTA) Westmoreland $955,084
Williamsport River Valley Transit (RVT) Lycoming $1,321,230

For more information about Governor Shapiro’s Public Transit Funding Proposal visit https://www.shapirobudget.pa.gov/2024-25budget/#septa.

# # #

