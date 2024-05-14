FACT SHEET: Governor Shapiro’s Budget Proposal Will Fund Public Transit All Across the Commonwealth

Harrisburg, PA – During his budget address in February, Governor Josh Shapiro proposed a 1.75% increase in funding for the transit systems all across the Commonwealth that Pennsylvanians rely on. The Governor’s proposal represents the first increase in the state share of public transit funding in over a decade and would drive $1.5 billion to public transit systems over the next 5 years.

Nearly one million Pennsylvanians ride on public transit every day to commute to work, go to school, and travel where they need to go. Public transit extends far beyond Philadelphia and Pittsburgh – the Governor’s proposal would fund 32 public transit systems, including those in suburban and rural communities. Additionally, the Governor’s proposal would help seniors in rural communities who depend on shared ride services for 2.6 million trips a year.

According to the Pennsylvania Public Transportation Association, Pennsylvania’s public transportation system employs more than 39,000 people while generating $5.4 billion each year.

Governor Shapiro knows safe, clean, on-time public transit is essential to Pennsylvanians’ daily lives and our economic growth. See below for an estimate of how much each public transit agency would receive under the Governor’s proposal:

Transit System Proposed Funding Southeastern Transportation Authority (SEPTA) $161,525,591 Altoona Metro Transit (Amtran) $878,747 Area Transportation Authority of North Central PA (ATA) $1,814,957 Beaver County Transit Authority (BCTA) Beaver $964,641 Borough of Mt Carmel (LATS) Northumberland $83,891 Borough of Pottstown/Pottstown Area Rapid Transit (PART) Montgomery $456,323 Butler Transit Authority (BTA) Butler $417,428 Cambria County Transportation Authority (Camtran) Cambria $1,633,531 Centre Area Transportation Authority (CATA) Centre $4,280,292 County of Lackawanna Transit System (COLTS) Lackawanna $1,856,388 County of Lebanon Transit Authority (COLT/LT) Lebanon $601,818 Crawford Area Transportation Authority (CATA/Venango Transit) Crawford, Venango $533,266 Endless Mountains Transportation Authority (EMTA/BeST) Bradford, Sullivan, Tioga $530,444 Erie Metropolitan Transportation Authority (EMTA) Erie $2,902,511 Fayette Area Coordinated Transportation (FACT) Fayette $558,638 Hazleton Public Transit (HPT) in Luzerne County $579,771 Indiana County Transit Authority (IndiGO) Indiana $488,806 LANTA in Lehigh and Northampton $6,108,582 Luzerne County Transportation Authority (LCTA) Luzerne $1,912,997 Mercer County Regional Council of Governments (MCRCOG) Mercer $281,293 Mid Mon Valley Transit Authority (MMVTA) Washington, Westmoreland $921,644 Mid-County Transit Authority (Town and Country Transit) Armstrong $128,757 Monroe County Transportation Authority (MCTA) Monroe $554,167 New Castle Area Transportation Authority (NCATA) Lawrence $1,691,312 Pittsburgh Regional Transit (PRT) Allegheny $39,107,478 Schuylkill Transit System (STS) Schuylkill $409,675 South Central Transit Authority (SCTA) Berks, Lancaster $5,697,479 Susquehanna Regional Transportation Authority Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin $5,468,434 Transit Authority of Warren County (TAWC) Warren $231,766 Washington County Transit Authority (WCTA/Freedom Transit) Washington $460,333 Westmoreland County Transportation Authority (WCTA) Westmoreland $955,084 Williamsport River Valley Transit (RVT) Lycoming $1,321,230

For more information about Governor Shapiro’s Public Transit Funding Proposal visit https://www.shapirobudget.pa.gov/2024-25budget/#septa.

