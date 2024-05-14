Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,859 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 392,748 in the last 365 days.

CORRECTION - ES Bancshares, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2024 Results; Reports Organic Deposit Inflows, Reduces Wholesale Funding

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y., May 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Please note in a release issued on April 30, 2024 by ES Bancshares, that the 1Q23 data column in the Key Quarterly Financial Data table was incorrect. The amended release follows:

ES Bancshares, Inc. (OTCQX: ESBS) (the “Company”) the holding company for Empire State Bank, (the “Bank”) today reported a net loss of $103 thousand, or $0.02 per diluted common share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 compared to net income of $84 thousand or $0.01 per diluted common share for the quarter ended December 31, 2023.

                           
Key Quarterly Financial Data   2024 Highlights
Performance Metrics 1Q24     4Q23     1Q23     •Non-interest expenses decreased $295 thousand or 8% quarter over quarter.

•Average deposits grew 3.4%, while the Company’s average loan balance remained stable quarter over quarter.

• Net interest margin for the first quarter of 2.12% narrowed from 2.28% as increases to the rates paid on interest-bearing liabilities outpaced the rise in yields of interest-earning assets

•Non-Performing Loans / Total Loans and the Company’s ratio of Non-Performing Assets / Total Assets remains favorable at 0.24% and 0.21% respectively.
(Loss) return on average assets (%)   (0.07 )     0.05       0.40    
(Loss) return on average equity (%)   (0.90 )     0.73       5.40    
(Loss) return on average tangible equity (%)   (0.91 )     0.74       5.47    
Net interest margin (%)   2.12       2.28       2.89    
             
Income Statement (a) 1Q24     4Q23     1Q23    
Net interest income $ 3,203     $ 3,454     $ 4,159
    
Non-interest income $ 215     $ 322     $ 174
    
Net (loss) income $ (103 )   $ 84     $ 599
    
(Loss) earnings per diluted common share $ (0.02 )   $ 0.01     $ 0.09    
             
Balance Sheet (a) 1Q24     4Q23     1Q23    
Average total loans $ 567,526     $ 569,515     $ 529,041
    
Average total deposits $ 486,323     $ 470,394     $ 465,809
    
Book value per share $ 6.75     $ 6.83     $ 6.67    
Tangible book value per share $ 6.67     $ 6.74     $ 6.59    
(a) In thousands except for per share amounts
 

“Despite the continued challenging interest environment, through the Bank’s core product offerings, the Company was able to grow average deposits during the first three months of 2024. The deposit inflows and asset amortization were partially utilized to repay wholesale funding, with borrowed money down 21% and brokered deposit funding down 8% from December 31, 2023. This funding management is expected to continue as the Company aggressively looks to reduce its cost of funds,” said Phil Guarnieri, Director, and Chief Executive Officer of ES Bancshares.

Mr. Guarnieri also stated, “In addition to maintaining strong capital and asset quality ratios quarter over quarter, the Company’s previously announced cost-cutting initiative has gotten off to a strong start, with expenses down $295 thousand in linked quarters. These cost savings helped offset some of the pressure seen during the quarter on net interest income. Further, during the quarter multiple directors exercised options expanding the internal ownership while supporting ESBS during this tenuous economic time.”

Selected Balance Sheet Information:

March 31, 2024 vs. December 31, 2023

As of March 31, 2024, total assets were $628.6 million, a decrease of $10.1 million, or 1.6%, as compared to total assets of $638.7 million on December 31, 2023. The decrease can be attributed to less cash held quarter over quarter, as during the first quarter of 2024 the funds were utilized to repay Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) borrowings.

Loans receivable, net of Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans totaled $560.4 million, a decrease of $3.5 million or 0.6% from December 31, 2023. As of March 31, 2024, the Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans as a percentage of gross loans was 0.89%.

Nonperforming assets, which includes nonaccrual loans and foreclosed real estate were $1.3 million or 0.21% of total assets, as of March 31, 2024, decreasing from $1.4 million or 0.22% of total assets at December 31, 2023. The ratio of nonaccrual loans to loans receivable was 0.24% and 0.22%, as of March 31, 2024, and December 31, 2023, respectively.

Total liabilities decreased $10.4 million to $582.5 from $592.9 million. The majority of the decrease can be attributed to a 21% decrease quarter over quarter in FHLB borrowings, partially offset by core deposit inflows. The growth in deposits was driven by an increase in interest-bearing non-maturity deposit accounts.

As of March 31, 2024, the Bank's Tier 1 capital leverage ratio, common equity tier 1 capital ratio, Tier 1 capital ratio and total capital ratios were 9.52%, 13.58%, 13.58% and 14.83%, respectively, all in excess of the ratios required to be deemed "well-capitalized." During the first quarter 2024 the Company did not repurchase shares under its stock repurchase program. Book value per common share was $6.75 at March 31, 2024 compared to $6.83 at December 31, 2023. Tangible common book value per share (which represents common equity less goodwill, divided by the number of shares outstanding) was $6.67 at March 31, 2024 compared to $6.74 at December 31, 2023. The majority of the decrease can be attributed to exercises of 120,000 options by multiple directors during the quarter.

Financial Performance Overview:

Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 vs. December 31, 2023

For the three months ended March 31, 2024, the Company saw a net loss totaling $103 thousand compared to net income of $84 thousand for the three months ended December 31, 2023. The decrease can be attributed to a softer margin quarter over quarter.

Net interest income for the three months ended March 31, 2024, decreased $251 thousand, to $3.2 million from $3.5 million at three months ended December 31, 2023. The Company’s net interest margin compacted, decreasing by sixteen basis points to 2.12% for the three months ended March 31, 2024, as compared to 2.28% for the three months ended December 31, 2023. The contraction can be attributed to increased costs for the Bank’s retail deposits, mainly within Savings accounts and partially offset by the decrease in the average balance of FHLB borrowings.

There was a provision for credit losses of $39 thousand taken back in for the three months ended March 31, 2024, compared to $83 thousand reversal of credit losses for the three months ended December 31, 2023.

Non-interest income decreased $107 thousand, to $215 thousand for the three months ended March 31, 2024, compared with non-interest income of $322 thousand for the three months ended December 31, 2023. The decrease can be attributed to less loan charges and fees earned quarter over quarter.

Non-interest expenses totaled $3.5 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023, compared to $3.8 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023, or a decrease of 7.9%. The decrease in non-interest expense can be attributed to initiatives taking effect from the cost-cutting program previously announced.

About ES Bancshares Inc.
ES Bancshares, Inc. (the “Company”) is incorporated under Maryland law and serves as the holding company for Empire State Bank (the “Bank”). The Company is subject to regulation by the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System while the Bank is primarily subject to regulation and supervision by the New York State Department of Financial Services. Currently, the Company does not transact any material business other than through the Bank, its subsidiary.

The Bank was organized under federal law in 2004 as a national bank regulated by the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency. The Bank's deposits are insured up to legal limits by the FDIC. In March 2009, the Bank converted its charter to a New York State commercial bank charter. The Bank’s principal business is attracting commercial and retail deposits in New York and investing those deposits primarily in loans, consisting of commercial real estate loans, and other commercial loans including SBA and mortgage loans secured by one-to-four-family residences. In addition, the Bank invests in mortgage-backed securities, securities issued by the U.S. Government and agencies thereof, corporate securities and other investments permitted by applicable law and regulations.

We operate from our five Banking Center locations, a Loan Production Office and our Corporate Headquarters located in Staten Island, New York. The Company’s website address is www.esbna.com. The Company’s annual report, quarterly earnings releases and all press releases are available free of charge through its website, as soon as reasonably practicable.

Forward-Looking Statements
This release may contain certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. For this purpose, any statements contained in this release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Without limiting the foregoing, words such as “may”, “will”, “expect”, “believe”, “anticipate”, “estimate” or “continue” or comparable terminology, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements by their nature involve substantial risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially depending on a variety of factors, many of which are not within ES Bancshares, Inc’s. control. The forward-looking statements included in this release are made only as of the date of this release. We have no intention, and do not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements.

Investor Contact:
Peggy Edwards, Corporate Secretary
(845) 451-7825

 
ES Bancshares, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition
(in thousands)
    March 31, December 31,   March 31,
2024 2023 2023
    |----(unaudited)----|     |----(unaudited)----|
Assets          
Cash and cash equivalents $ 27,392   32,728     57,827  
Securities, net   13,013   15,220     15,629  
Loans receivable, net:          
Real estate mortgage loans   548,462   551,124     521,696  
Commercial and Lines of Credit   12,359   13,301     17,018  
Home Equity and Consumer Loans 397   349     358  
Deferred costs   4,245   4,233     4,213  
Allowance for Loan Credit Losses (5,054 ) (5,086 )   (4,882 )
Total loans receivable, net   560,410   563,920     538,403  
Accrued interest receivable   2,652   2,625     2,338  
Investment in restricted stock, at cost   4,509   5,191     5,368  
Goodwill   581   581     581  
Bank premises and equipment, net   5,381   5,600     6,037  
Repossessed assets   -   -     164  
Right of use lease assets   6,202   6,415     6,666  
Bank Owned Life Insurance   5,376   5,341     5,236  
Other Assets   3,118   1,129     1,178  
Total Assets $ 628,634   638,750     639,427  
           
Liabilities & Stockholders' Equity          
Non-Interest-Bearing Deposits   100,880   109,065     135,680  
Interest-Bearing Deposits   343,311   328,479     311,800  
Brokered Deposits   52,000   56,581     39,504  
Total Deposits   496,191   494,125     486,984  
Bond Issue, net of costs   13,720   13,708     13,678  
Borrowed Money   55,628   70,805     78,000  
Lease Liability   6,464   6,672     6,893  
Other Liabilities   16,942   7,578     9,061  
Total Liabilities   582,480   592,888     594,616  
Stockholders' equity   46,154   45,862     44,811  
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 628,634   638,750     639,427  
                 


   
  ES Bancshares, Inc.
  Consolidated Statements of Income
  (in thousands)
         
  Three Months Ended
  March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023   March 31, 2023
  |--------------(unaudited)--------------|
Interest income        
Loans $ 7,208   $ 7,059     $ 6,064  
Securities   115     110       113  
Other interest-earning assets   263     278       367  
Total Interest Income   7,586     7,447       6,544  
Interest expense        
Deposits   3,585     2,945       1,616  
Borrowings   798     1,048       768  
Total Interest Expense   4,383     3,993       2,384  
Net Interest Income   3,203     3,454       4,160  
Prov for(Reversal of) Credit Losses   39     (83 )     (17 )
Net Interest Income after Prov for (Revrsl) Credit Losses   3,164     3,537       4,177  
Non-interest income        
Service charges and fees   172     254       137  
Gain on loan sales   1     30       -  
Other   42     38       37  
Total non-interest income   215     322       174  
Non-interest expenses        
Compensation and benefits   1,721     1,745       1,855  
Occupancy and equipment   668     646       641  
Data processing service fees   326     357       302  
Professional fees   181     357       219  
FDIC & NYS Banking Assessments   97     88       55  
Advertising   75     101       99  
Insurance   50     51       45  
Other   337     405       356  
Total non-interest expense   3,455     3,750       3,572  
(Loss) income prior to tax expense   (76 )   109       778  
Income taxes   27     25       179  
Net (Loss) income $ (103 ) $ 84     $ 599  
         


                   
  ES Bancshares, Inc.
  Average Balance Sheet Data
  For the Three Months Ended (dollars in thousands)
  March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 March 31, 2023
  Avg Bal Interest Average Avg Bal Interest Average Avg Bal Interest Average
  Rolling Rolling Rolling Rolling Rolling Rolling
Assets 3 Mos. 3 Mos. Yield/Cost 3 Mos. 3 Mos. Yield/Cost 3 Mos. 3 Mos. Yield/Cost
Interest-earning assets:                  
Loans receivable $ 567,526   $ 7,208   5.08 % $ 569,515   $ 7,059   4.96 % $ 529,041   $ 6,064   4.58 %
Investment securities   15,814     115   2.90 %   15,957     110   2.75 %   15,979     113   2.83 %
Other interest-earning assets   19,828     263   5.25 %   20,128     278   5.40 %   31,460     367   4.67 %
Total interest-earning assets   603,168     7,586   5.03 %   605,600     7,447   4.92 %   576,480     6,544   4.54 %
Non-interest earning assets   16,812         16,840         17,355      
Total assets $ 619,980       $ 622,440       $ 593,835      
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity                  
Interest-bearing liabilities:                  
Interest-bearing checking $ 30,943   $ 26   0.34 % $ 25,368   $ 23   0.36 % $ 30,193   $ 34   0.46 %
Savings accounts   153,609     1,413   3.69 %   123,641     884   2.84 %   116,789     323   1.12 %
Certificates of deposit   201,926     2,146   4.26 %   207,091     2,037   3.90 %   190,984     1,259   2.67 %
Total interest-bearing deposits   386,479     3,585   3.72 %   356,101     2,945   3.28 %   337,966     1,616   1.94 %
Borrowings   59,541     576   3.88 %   76,844     827   4.27 %   55,415     547   4.00 %
Subordinated debenture   13,714     221   6.47 %   13,705     221   6.40 %   13,672     221   6.56 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities   459,734     4,383   3.82 %   446,649     3,993   3.55 %   407,053     2,384   2.38 %
Non-interest-bearing demand deposits   99,844         114,293         127,843      
Other liabilities   14,396         15,803         14,617      
Total non-interest-bearing liabilities   114,240         130,096         142,460      
Stockholders' equity   46,005         45,695         44,322      
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 619,980       $ 622,440       $ 593,835      
Net interest income   $ 3,203       $ 3,454       $ 4,160    
Average interest rate spread     1.21 %     1.37 %     2.17 %
Net interest margin     2.12 %     2.28 %     2.89 %
                   
                   


             
Five Quarter Performance Ratio Highlights Three Months Ended
March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 September 30, 2023 June 30, 2023 March 31, 2023
Income Statement (%)          
  (Loss) return on Average Assets    (0.07 )   0.05     0.09     0.42     0.40  
  (Loss) return on Average Equity    (0.90 )   0.73     1.17     5.81     5.40  
  (Loss) return on Average Tangible Equity    (0.91 )   0.74     1.18     5.89     5.47  
  Efficiency Ratio   101.08     99.31     93.89     80.86     82.42  
Yields / Costs (%)          
  Average Yield - Interest Earning Assets   5.03     4.92     4.79     4.70     4.54  
  Cost of Funds   3.82     3.55     2.93     2.53     2.38  
  Net Interest Margin   2.12     2.28     2.67     2.86     2.89  
Capital Ratios (%)          
  Equity / Assets   7.34     7.18     7.24     7.24     7.01  
  Tangible Equity / Assets   7.26     7.09     7.15     7.15     6.92  
  Tier I leverage ratio (a)   9.52     9.45     9.54     9.40     9.65  
  Common equity Tier I capital ratio (a)   13.63     13.60     13.47     13.67     13.87  
  Tier 1 Risk-based capital ratio (a)   13.63     13.60     13.47     13.67     13.87  
  Total Risk-based capital ratio (a)   14.88     14.85     14.63     14.92     15.12  
Stock Valuation          
  Book Value $ 6.75   $ 6.83   $ 6.79   $ 6.77   $ 6.67  
  Tangible Book Value $ 6.67   $ 6.74   $ 6.71   $ 6.68   $ 6.59  
  Shares Outstanding (b)   6,834     6,714     6,714     6,714     6,714  
Asset Quality (%)          
  ACL / Total Loans   0.89     0.89     0.89     0.89     0.90  
  Non Performing Loans / Total Loans   0.24     0.22     0.25     0.25     0.17  
  Non Performing Assets / Total Assets   0.21     0.22     0.25     0.25     0.19  
             
  (a) Ratios at Bank level    (b) Shares information presented in thousands
             

 


Primary Logo

You just read:

CORRECTION - ES Bancshares, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2024 Results; Reports Organic Deposit Inflows, Reduces Wholesale Funding

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more