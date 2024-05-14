TRACON Pharmaceuticals Reports First Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update

SAN DIEGO, May 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: TCON), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company utilizing a cost-efficient, CRO-independent product development platform to advance its pipeline of novel targeted cancer therapeutics and to partner with other life science companies, today announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024. The Company will host a conference call and webcast today at 4:30 PM Eastern Time / 1:30 PM Pacific Time.



“With ENVASARC fully enrolled we are focused on leveraging our Product Development Platform to generate non-dilutive capital through either an additional license or by replacing a CRO and executing clinical trials for partners at a lower cost compared to a CRO but still at a premium to our costs using a pay for performance model,” said Charles Theuer, M.D., Ph.D., President and CEO of TRACON. “We look forward to reporting the final response assessment data in all patients from the ENVASARC Phase 2 pivotal trial, which are expected in the third quarter.”

Recent Corporate Highlights

In April, we announced updated interim safety and efficacy data from the ENVASARC Phase 2 pivotal trial in 73 patients treated with single agent envafolimab. The objective response rate (ORR) was 11% by investigator review and 5.5% by blinded independent central review (BICR), all of which were confirmed responses. Envafolimab monotherapy was generally well tolerated and median duration of response by BICR was greater than six months. The primary endpoint of the study is achievement of an ORR by BICR in nine of 82 patients (11%) treated with envafolimab and median duration of response of greater than six months is a key secondary endpoint.

In April, the Company announced that the Nasdaq Hearings Panel granted the Company’s request for an extension to demonstrate compliance with all applicable criteria for continued listing on The Nasdaq Capital Market, including the $1.00 bid price and $2.5 million stockholders’ equity requirements, through June 3, 2024, provided the Company execute a reverse stock split and file an S-1, both of which the Company executed in April. The Company continues to consider alternatives to address the $2.5 million stockholders’ equity requirement on or before June 3, 2024.

Expected Upcoming Milestone

Report the final response assessment data including duration of response in all patients from the ENVASARC Phase 2 pivotal trial, which are expected in the third quarter of 2024.



First Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash were $8.0 million at March 31, 2024, compared to $8.6 million at December 31, 2023, which is expected to fund the Company late into the third quarter of 2024.

Research and development expenses for the first quarter of 2024 were $1.9 million, compared to $5.0 million for the first quarter of 2023. The decrease was primarily related to completing enrollment of the ENVASARC Phase 2 pivotal trial in 2024.

General and administrative expenses for the first quarter of 2024 were $1.4 million, compared to $2.3 million for the first quarter of 2023.

Net loss for the first quarter of 2024 was $3.2 million, compared to $8.5 million for the first quarter of 2023.



About Envafolimab

Envafolimab (KN035), a single-domain antibody against PD-L1 invented by Alphamab Oncology and licensed by TRACON, is the first approved subcutaneously injected PD-(L)1 inhibitor. Envafolimab was approved by the Chinese NMPA in November 2021 in adult patients with MSI-H/dMMR advanced solid tumors who failed systemic treatment and have no satisfactory alternative treatment options. In December 2019, Alphamab Oncology, 3D Medicines and TRACON entered into a collaboration whereby TRACON has the right to develop and commercialize envafolimab in soft tissue sarcoma in North America. Envafolimab is currently being studied in the ENVASARC Phase 2 pivotal trial in the United States sponsored by TRACON and a Phase 3 pivotal trial in combination with gemcitabine and oxaliplatin in advanced biliary tract cancer patients in China sponsored by TRACON’s corporate partners, Alphamab Oncology and 3D Medicines. TRACON has received orphan drug designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for envafolimab for patients with soft tissue sarcoma and fast track designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for envafolimab (KN035) for patients with locally advanced, unresectable or metastatic undifferentiated pleomorphic sarcoma (UPS) and myxofibrosarcoma (MFS) who have progressed on one or two prior lines of chemotherapy.

About ENVASARC (NCT04480502)

The ENVASARC Phase 2 pivotal trial is a multicenter, open label, randomized, non-comparative, parallel cohort study at 30 top cancer centers in the United States and the United Kingdom that began dosing in December 2020. TRACON enrolled patients in ENVASARC with UPS or MFS who have progressed following one or two lines of prior treatment and have not received an immune checkpoint inhibitor. A total of 82 evaluable patients have received treatment with single agent envafolimab at 600 mg every three weeks. The primary endpoint is objective response rate by central review in nine of 82 patients (11%) with duration of response a key secondary endpoint.

About TRACON

TRACON is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company utilizing a cost-efficient, CRO-independent, product development platform to advance its pipeline of novel targeted cancer therapeutics and to partner with other life science companies. The Company’s clinical-stage pipeline includes: Envafolimab, a PD-L1 single-domain antibody given by rapid subcutaneous injection that is being studied in the pivotal ENVASARC trial for sarcoma; YH001, a potential best-in-class CTLA-4 antibody in Phase 1 development; and TRC102, a Phase 2 small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of lung cancer. TRACON is actively seeking additional corporate partnerships through a profit-share or revenue-share partnership, or through franchising TRACON’s product development platform. TRACON believes it can serve as a solution for companies without clinical and commercial capabilities in the United States or who wish to become CRO-independent. To learn more about TRACON and its product pipeline, visit TRACON’s website at www.traconpharma.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements made in this press release regarding matters that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.





TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended

March 31, 2024 2023 Revenue $ 100 $ — Operating expenses: Research and development 1,878 4,969 General and administrative 1,434 2,344 Total operating expenses 3,312 7,313 Loss from operations (3,212 ) (7,313 ) Total other income (expense) 44 (1,191 ) Net loss $ (3,168 ) $ (8,504 ) Loss per share, basic and diluted $ (1.33 ) $ (6.76 ) Weighted-average common shares outstanding, basic and diluted 2,389,519 1,258,096





TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands) March 31, December 31, 2024 2023 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 7,891 $ 8,564 Prepaid and other assets 511 526 Total current assets 8,402 9,090 Property and equipment, net 33 37 Restricted Cash 73 73 Other assets 847 905 Total assets $ 9,355 $ 10,105 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Deficit Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 10,036 $ 9,755 Accrued compensation and related expenses 414 427 Total current liabilities 10,450 10,182 Other long-term liabilities 667 732 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ deficit: Common stock 3 2 Additional paid-in capital 241,902 239,688 Accumulated deficit (243,667 ) (240,499 ) Total stockholders’ deficit (1,762 ) (809 ) Total liabilities and stockholders’ deficit $ 9,355 $ 10,105



