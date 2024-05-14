Udemy to Present at the J.P. Morgan Annual Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference

Fireside chat to be webcast live at 11:25 a.m. PT / 2:25 p.m. ET on May 21

SAN FRANCISCO, May 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Udemy (Nasdaq: UDMY), a leading online skills marketplace and learning platform, today announced that Chief Executive Officer Greg Brown and Chief Financial Officer Sarah Blanchard will participate in a fireside chat session during the J.P. Morgan Annual Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference.



On Tuesday, May 21, 2024 at 11:25 a.m. PT / 2:25 p.m. ET, a live webcast of the fireside chat discussion will be available through the “ Events & Presentations ” section of Udemy’s investor relations website at https://investors.udemy.com/ . An archived replay of the webcast will be available for approximately 30 days following the event.

About Udemy

Udemy (Nasdaq: UDMY) transforms lives through learning by providing flexible and effective skills development and validation. Through the Udemy Intelligent Skills Platform and its community of instructors, millions of learners gain expertise in a wide range of technical and professional skills – from generative AI to leadership . The Udemy marketplace provides learners with thousands of up-to-date courses in dozens of languages, offering a variety of solutions to achieve their goals. Udemy Business empowers enterprises to offer on-demand learning for all employees, immersive learning for tech teams, and cohort learning for leaders. Udemy Business customers include FenderⓇ, Glassdoor, On24, The World Bank and Volkswagen. Udemy is headquartered in San Francisco with hubs in Denver, USA; Ankara and Istanbul, Türkiye; Dublin, Ireland; Melbourne, Australia; and Gurugram, India.