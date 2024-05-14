Submit Release
Definitive Healthcare to Present at the 52nd Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference

FRAMINGHAM, Mass., May 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Definitive Healthcare Corp. (“Definitive Healthcare”) (Nasdaq: DH), an industry leader in healthcare commercial intelligence, today announced that its Founder, Interim CEO, and Executive Chairman, Jason Krantz, will present at the J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference.

The Definitive Healthcare presentation is scheduled for Tuesday, May 21, 2024, at 10:10 a.m. Eastern Time. A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Events page of the Definitive Healthcare investor relations website at https://ir.definitivehc.com/. A replay of the webcast will also be available for a limited time.

About Definitive Healthcare
At Definitive Healthcare, our passion is to transform data, analytics and expertise into healthcare commercial intelligence. We help clients uncover the right markets, opportunities and people, so they can shape tomorrow’s healthcare industry. Our SaaS platform creates new paths to commercial success in the healthcare market, so companies can identify where to go next. Learn more at definitivehc.com.

Investor Contact:
Brian Denyeau
ICR for Definitive Healthcare
brian.denyeau@icrinc.com
646-277-1251

Media Contact:
Bethany Swackhamer
bswackhamer@definitivehc.com


