Saskatchewan Celebrates Impact of Province's Innovation Ecosystem for Canadian Innovation Week

The Government of Saskatchewan is recognizing May 13-17, 2024 as Innovation Week in Saskatchewan.

Happening in tandem with Canadian Innovation Week, the annual five-day celebration brings together innovators, entrepreneurs and thought leaders for a celebration of innovation.

Innovation Week provides a unique opportunity to showcase researchers, entrepreneurs, organizations and companies on the national stage, and share how their ground-breaking technologies and research advancements are shaping our country and world.

"Saskatchewan's world-class research community and robust tech sector are accelerating the economic growth of our province's key industries," Minister Responsible for Innovation Saskatchewan Jeremy Harrison said. "Our Government's investments in innovators across the province are advancing made-in-Saskatchewan solutions to industry-specific challenges."

Throughout the week, Innovation Saskatchewan will highlight innovators and host events at the Innovation Place research and technology parks in Regina and Saskatoon, including kickoff events that took place this morning featuring speakers from Regina's Greenwave Innovations and Saskatoon's TeamLinkt.

Regina-based Greenwave Innovations President and CEO Dean Clark, a data-driven energy management solutions and conservation consulting service, spoke about his company's journey and the impact of staying, building and growing his team and technology in the province.

"There has always been a pioneering 'can-do' attitude in Saskatchewan that is certainly alive and well within the technology sector," Clark said. "Organizations like Innovation Saskatchewan, and industry itself, are always ready to cheer on the home team. Greenwave has felt this support since our inception and is certainly proud to maintain Saskatchewan as our home base while we continue to expand our operations outside these borders."

Saskatoon-based TeamLink Co-Founder and CEO Jay Maharaj, an AI-powered sports team and league/club management app, shared his experience growing a company in Saskatchewan's startup ecosystem and how support from Innovation Saskatchewan and Co.Labs impacted his company.

"The programming, mentor and consultant network, and investment incentives have accelerated our growth and put us in a position that we'd otherwise not be in," Maharaj said. "It is great to see our tech ecosystem come together."

As part of the week's festivities, Innovation Saskatchewan is also launching a video series celebrating the success of organizations such as NRGene Canada, Siemens EDA and SolusGuard.

Follow Innovation Saskatchewan on social media to watch the Great Ideas Grow in Saskatchewan videos being showcased throughout the week. Join the celebration by sharing the stories using the hashtag #CIW2024.

