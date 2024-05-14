It's Officially Camping Season in Saskatchewan Provincial Parks

CANADA, May 14 - Released on May 14, 2024

Saskatchewan Provincial Parks are ready to welcome visitors for a new season of outdoor fun with prepped campsites, well-maintained trails and an exciting lineup of events and programs.

"We are so excited to welcome visitors back to our provincial parks this summer, as Sask Parks kicks off an exciting season of events, activities and new amenities for every type of camper to explore," Parks, Culture and Sport Minister Laura Ross said. "We are proud of the work done to continue providing an accessible, and affordable, destination for residents and visitors alike. Saskatchewan's parks are the perfect place to relax, connect with loved ones and experience the health benefits of spending time outdoors."

Visitors can participate in new programming and events that will keep them entertained throughout their stay. Families can also take advantage of free, self-use Discovery Packs filled with fun crafts and activities, found around the province and available for checkout.

New this year, visitors will receive a reminder email 72 hours before check-in, highlighting the curated programming and events for the duration of their stay, to not miss a moment of the action.

The first event of the season is Back in the Boreal, which kicks off June 1 on National Trails Day. Visitors can join Park Interpreters in Meadow Lake Provincial Park for a day of exploration and learning as they participate in a 10-kilometre guided interpretive hike on the New Branch Loop of the Boreal Trail. Learn more and register.

To view all events and programming happening this summer, visit: Sask Parks Event Calendar.

Know Before You Go

For those who haven't booked yet, campsites are still available across the province this May long weekend. Visit the reservation site and search under "Camping this Weekend" to see what's available. Visitors are reminded that entry permits can be purchased online before arriving at the park, which allows them to be checked in automatically without stopping at the gate.

Saskatchewan parks offer beautiful and well-maintained trails for all skill levels. For the 2024 camping season, Sask Parks has partnered with TrailCollectiv to offer a free premium subscription with every Annual Park Entry Permit purchased to make exploring the trails easier. Learn more about TrailCollectiv, here.

For the safety and enjoyment of all visitors, please check fire restrictions that may be in place before arrival and respect park rules, facilities and staff.

Plan your next trip to Saskatchewan's Provincial Parks by visiting: Sask Parks website.

