Governments of Canada and Saskatchewan Invest $5 Million in Prairie Agricultural Machinery Institute

CANADA, May 14 - Released on May 14, 2024

Today, federal Agriculture and Agri-Food Minister Lawrence MacAulay and Saskatchewan Agriculture Minister David Marit announced $5 million over five years for the Prairie Agricultural Machinery Institute (PAMI).

This funding, delivered over the five years of the Sustainable Canadian Agricultural Partnership (Sustainable CAP) agreement, will be used for project development, delivery, knowledge transfer and training, ensuring PAMI has the stability to continue to deliver its valuable services to the sector.

"The Prairie Agricultural Machinery Institute has a proud history of helping farmers adopt new technologies and practices," MacAulay said. "This funding will help them continue their great work, and ensure farmers remain on the cutting edge, so they can keep producing top-quality food for Canadians and folks around the world."

"PAMI provides a key service to the agricultural sector, as well as the transportation and mining sectors," Marit said. "Thanks to the work of organizations like PAMI, Saskatchewan is recognized internationally not only as a source of safe, reliable and sustainably produced food, but also for some of the best tools in the world to grow it."

PAMI provides engineering solutions for the agricultural sector, working with large manufacturers, producers and the broader industry. Their work helps to further innovative research that supports Saskatchewan's strong agricultural industry and beyond.

"This increased funding will allow PAMI to keep doing what it does best, support the innovation and excellence of agriculture in Saskatchewan and beyond," PAMI President and CEO Paul Buczkowski said. "We are proud the Governments of Canada and Saskatchewan have recognized the value of the work we do, and are grateful for this increased and extended funding, which helps ensure PAMI's continued success."

The Sustainable CAP is a five-year, $3.5 billion investment by Canada's federal, provincial and territorial governments that supports Canada's agri-food and agri-products sectors. This includes $1 billion in federal programs and activities and a $2.5 billion commitment that is cost-shared 60 per cent federally and 40 per cent provincially/territorially for programs that are designed and delivered by provinces and territories.

-30-

For more information, contact: