Location: Parole Board Hearing Room

Time: 10:00 A.M.

2 M. L. King, Jr. Drive

5th Floor, East Tower

Atlanta, Georgia 30334

I. Call to Order

II. Welcome/Remarks - Chairman Barnard

III. Approval of Agenda

IV. Adoption of Minutes from January 9, 2024, Board Meeting

V. Old Business

None

VI. New Business

A. Election of Parole Board Chair and Vice-Chair for FY 2025

B. Proposed Changes to Board Policies - Christopher Kimner,

Director of Training and Investigations

C. Director’s Report - Christopher Barnett, Executive Director of Parole

VII. Public Comment - (Note: Only comments regarding matters presented to the Board during this meeting are allowed at this time. Comments on a specific offender can be made by contacting our call center at 404.656.4661.)



VIII. Adjournment