The Parole Board's agenda for the June 4, 2024 meeting is published
Location: Parole Board Hearing Room
Time: 10:00 A.M.
2 M. L. King, Jr. Drive
5th Floor, East Tower
Atlanta, Georgia 30334
I. Call to Order
II. Welcome/Remarks - Chairman Barnard
III. Approval of Agenda
IV. Adoption of Minutes from January 9, 2024, Board Meeting
V. Old Business
None
VI. New Business
A. Election of Parole Board Chair and Vice-Chair for FY 2025
B. Proposed Changes to Board Policies - Christopher Kimner,
Director of Training and Investigations
C. Director’s Report - Christopher Barnett, Executive Director of Parole
VII. Public Comment - (Note: Only comments regarding matters presented to the Board during this meeting are allowed at this time. Comments on a specific offender can be made by contacting our call center at 404.656.4661.)
VIII. Adjournment