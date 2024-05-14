Environmental Protection Commission meeting agenda, published 5/14/2024

DES MOINES -- The Environmental Protection Commission (EPC) of the Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) will have their monthly business meeting May 22. The meeting is open to the public.

The meeting starts at 9 a.m. at the Bridge View Conference Center, 102 Church St, Ottumwa.

The public can also attend via video conference or by phone.

To join by video, connect with https://meet.google.com/rzo-uidn-tvg. To join by phone, call 631-618-4607, and enter meeting ID 484-733-354, followed by the pound (#) sign. Written comments may be submitted up to 24 hours before the meeting to Alicia Plathe at Alicia.Plathe@dnr.iowa.gov or to 6200 Park Ave Suite 200, Des Moines, IA 50321.

There is an optional tour of Wapello County on Tuesday, May 21 at 12 p.m. Tour registration is required by Friday, May 17 at 4 p.m. Reservations can be emailed to Alicia Plathe at alicia.plathe@dnr.iow.gov or you can call 515-313-8909.

The agenda for the meeting:

Environmental Protection Commission Oath of Office and Annual Election of Officers

Monthly Reports

Directors Remarks

Fiscal Year 2023-2024 Report

Proposed Consent Agenda Items: Contract with The University of Northern Iowa - Iowa Waste Reduction Center

Contract Decisions: The University of Iowa - Ambient Stream Biological Monitoring and Laboratory Services The University of Iowa - Ambient Stream Monitoring Shive-Hattery, Inc. - Infiltration Based Practices Design

Recommendations: Derelict Building Grant Program - Grant Recommendations Solid Waste Alternatives Program - Contract Recommendation Grant Funding for Environmental Management System Proposals Referral to the Iowa Attorney General - NEW Cooperative, Inc.



Find the complete agenda and more information under the Environmental Protection Commission section of the DNR’s website.

Commissioners include: Harold Hommes, chair, Windsor Heights; Amy Echard, vice chair, Farmersburg; Mark Stutsman, secretary, Hills; Rebecca Dostal, Traer; Patricia Foley, Huxley; Lisa Gochenour, Logan; Kyle Tobiason, Center Junction; Jim Christensen, Linn Grove; and Roger Zylstra, Lynnville. Kayla Lyon is the DNR director.

Any person participating in the public meeting who has special requirements such as those related to mobility or hearing impairments should contact the DNR or ADA Coordinator at 515-725-8200, Relay Iowa TTY Service 800-735-7942, or Webmaster@dnr.iowa.gov, and advise of specific needs.