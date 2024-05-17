Nick Sampson joins AC Future as Chief Technology Officer

AC Future AC Future eTH

Nick Sampson, Former Tesla and Faraday Future Executive Joins Sustainable Smart Home Company AC Future

We are thrilled to welcome Nick Sampson to the AC Future team.” — Han (Arthur) Qin, Founder and CEO of AC Future

IRVINE, CALIFORNIA, USA, May 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AC Future, a leading sustainable mobile smart home company, announces the appointment of Nick Sampson as Chief Technology Officer (CTO). Sampson joins AC Future with over 40 years of experience in innovation, having held significant roles at Jaguar Cars, Group Lotus, Tesla, and Faraday Future. His career includes roles as Co-Founder and Senior Vice President of Product Strategy at Faraday Future (NASDAQ: FF) and Director of Vehicle and Chassis Engineering at Tesla Motors (NASDAQ: TSLA).

AC Future is at the forefront of tackling the affordable, sustainable and mobile housing crisis with its first product, the Electric Transformer Home (eTH). This zero-emissions vehicle transforms at the push of a button into a 400 sq. ft. smart home with complete off-grid capabilities, including solar charging, water generation and Starlink connectivity.

"We are thrilled to welcome Nick Sampson to the AC Future team," said Han (Arthur) Qin, Founder and CEO of AC Future. "His expertise and leadership in the electric vehicle industry will be invaluable as we seek to provide sustainable solutions to the global housing crisis."

"Nick’s experience will be critical as we bring our Electric Transformer Home to market," said Rich Schmidt, President of AC Future. "We are excited to leverage his wealth of experience as we introduce new solutions to the housing crisis through our innovative products," Schmidt added.

"I am excited to join AC Future and contribute to the company's mission of delivering sustainable solutions for the future of smart homes," said Sampson. "I look forward to collaborating with the talented team at AC Future to drive innovation, accelerate growth, and deliver unparalleled value to our customers."

About AC Future:

Emerging from stealth in 2023, AC Future focuses on developing sustainable solutions for the future of housing and mobile living. The company, headquartered in Irvine, California, announced the eTH at the 2024 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, NV. AC Future anticipates unveiling the first eTH in Q4 2024.

AC Future eTH