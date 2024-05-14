LINDA LEE HYATT PUBLISHES A BOOK OF WONDERS FOR YOUNG READERS
Linda Lee Hyatt brings her talent into action in her book, “The Mystical Magic of Shapeland.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, May 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “The Mystical Magic of Shapeland" by Linda Lee Hyatt brings her talent into action through the pages of her book into a world full of colors and shades. As children flip through the pages, they see an array of colors that captures their attention and gets their minds going. Every color has its own life and meaning, from the bright reds that stand for energy and excitement to the soft blues reminding the calmness of oceans. Children are encouraged to learn about the different shapes that make up the world, from the elegant circles that show unity to the intense squares that show stability. It shows kids the magic behind each shape through cute pictures that make them want to learn more.
Linda Lee Hyatt invites readers to explore the world of mixing colors and see the magic that happens when colors meet.
Youngsters will discover how primary colors come together to create secondary colors, igniting a sense of awe and fascination. A book that serves as a vibrant canvas, encouraging young artists to try out different colors.
Author Hyatt embraces the beauty in differences and welcomes everyone. Youngsters are introduced to a diverse cast of characters who represent different cultures, backgrounds, and abilities. The book encourages empathy, compassion, and appreciation for the rich tapestry of humanity, reminding young readers of the importance of embracing differences and fostering a sense of belonging.
Grab a copy of "The Mystical Magic of Shapeland" by Linda Lee Hyatt on Amazon, Barnes and Noble, and other digital bookstores around the globe.
