Renowned Criminologist Dr. Scott Bonn Explores the Minds of Serial Killers at Capital One Hall, Tysons, VA, May 31st

WASHINGTON, DC, USA, May 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Renowned criminologist, producer, and best-selling author, Dr. Scott Bonn is set to unravel the mysteries of the terrifying serial killer mind in his exciting one-man theatrical event, “Serial Killers with Dr. Scott Bonn,” coming to Capital One Hall, Tysons, VA, May 31st! This captivating show promises to explore the diabolical minds and desires of the world’s most ruthless killers and the public's fascination with them.

May 31 Capital One Hall Tysons, VA

With a background as a criminologist, university professor, and media executive, and having profiled, corresponded with, and interviewed some of the most infamous killers of all time, Dr. Bonn is on a mission to inform, shock, thrill, and entertain. His live show offers a unique opportunity to delve into the psyche of serial killers and understand the magnetic attraction they hold for true crime fans, particularly women.

“Serial Killers with Dr. Scott Bonn” provides a 90-minute immersive experience, where Dr. Bonn shares shocking tales from his encounters with serial killers and delves into the psychological and behavioral compulsions of these notorious criminals. The show also features a dynamic Q&A session, allowing the audience to ask burning questions about serial killers and true crime.

Dr. Scott Bonn invites you to join him for an unforgettable evening, where the dark secrets of serial killers and their powerful allure to true crime fans come to life. For media inquiries or to schedule an interview, please contact: scottb@docbonnprdns.com

Dr. Scott Bonn is a criminologist, best-selling author, commentator, and producer known for his expertise in the criminal mind. With a career spanning interactions with infamous serial killers and a background in media and advertising, Dr. Bonn brings a truly unique perspective to the discussion of true crime and notorious killers.

Website: DocBonn.com